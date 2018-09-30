‘Biased’ teacher suspended for vote for TRS oath

The suspension orders said that Mr Ravinder shall not leave the mandal headquarters without the permission of officials.

Karimnagar: A teacher working in the government primary school in Malyal in Ellanthakunta mandal was suspended for administering an oath to villagers to vote for the TRS.

Karimnagar district education officer S. Venkateshwarlu issued orders on Saturday suspending second grade teacher D. Ravinder.

The education department had ordered an inquiry into the memorandum submitted on Mr Ravinder’s alleging bias towards the TRS by Mahila Congress leaders.

The suspension orders said that Mr Ravinder shall not leave the mandal headquarters without the permission of officials. The decision was taken based on a video which went viral in which Mr Ravinder was leading the villagers in taking an oath to vote for the TRS candidate in the general elections.