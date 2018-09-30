search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Biased’ teacher suspended for vote for TRS oath

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 30, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Karimnagar district education officer S. Venkateshwarlu issued orders on Saturday suspending second grade teacher D. Ravinder.
The suspension orders said that Mr Ravinder shall not leave the mandal headquarters without the permission of officials.
 The suspension orders said that Mr Ravinder shall not leave the mandal headquarters without the permission of officials.

Karimnagar: A teacher working in the government primary school in Malyal in Ellanthakunta mandal was suspended for administering an oath to villagers to vote for the TRS.

Karimnagar district education officer S. Venkateshwarlu issued orders on Saturday suspending second grade teacher D. Ravinder.

 

The education department had ordered an inquiry into the memorandum submitted on Mr Ravinder’s alleging bias towards the TRS by Mahila Congress leaders.

The suspension orders said that Mr Ravinder shall not leave the mandal headquarters without the permission of officials. The decision was taken based on a video which went viral in which Mr Ravinder was leading the villagers in taking an oath to vote for the TRS candidate in the general elections.

Tags: trs party, mahila congress
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Peecee, Twinkle back Tanushree in row with Nana, get strong replies from 'survivor'

Akshay Kumar has worked with all three actresses, Twinkle Khanna, Tanushree Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.
 

Mumbai Police 'attacks' Thugs of Hindostan on Twitter this time, also read best ones

Aamir Khan in a still from ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

UP teen shoves electric wire up penis to arouse self, needs surgery

The bizarre tale, revealed in a prestigious medical journal, did not explain what other objects the man had placed in his urethra in the past. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucknow man's penis rots after allergic reaction to 'extended pleasure' condom

The man went to King George's Medical University in Lucknow, India after his penis began to swell up. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fuel prices continue to touch new heights, petrol costs Rs 90.75/ litre in Mumbai

As per India’s pricing mechanism, the demotic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.
 

World Heart Day: 3 recipes for healthy heart

Consuming 43 grams of dry-roasted, lightly salted almonds every day reduced hunger and improved dietary vitamin E.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi-Shah in ‘mahagathbandhan’ with Pakistan's ISI, claims Congress

Congress demanded that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah apologise to nation for 'inviting' ISI to Pathankot air base and for reposing faith in it. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mullapally Ramachandran’s clarion call to fight CPM and BJP

New KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran returns the pen to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala after signing the register at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Outgoing PCC president M. M. Hassan, Congress leader A. K. Antony, V. S. Sivakumar, MLA, spokesperson Rajmohan Unnithan, vice-president Laly Vincent, Political Affairs Committee member Shanimol Usman and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal. (Photo:A.V. MUZAFAR)

Learn from mistakes: AK Antony

AK Antony

Resort accused of service tax evasion in Hassan

Evaded service tax for five years before it was detected by officials of the GST Commissionerate in Mysuru during a search about a week back with the service tax liability running into Rs 11 lakh.

Mandya makeover: CM HD Kumaraswa says big projects on anvil

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy hands over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to the family of Nandish who committed suicide along with his wife and two children in Pandavapura in Mandya district (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham