TS will be TRS-free after 2023 polls: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP state official spokesperson N.V. Subhash on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, anticipating people's ire against his government, was planning to visit other states to meet Opposition leaders for his political survival as people had decided to make Telangana a

"TRS-free state" in 2024.

The BJP would welcome financial assistance to families of martyred soldiers

who sacrificed their lives for the country, he said and added that

Chandrashekar Rao, in the guise of distributing cheques to families of

Galwan martyrs, was trying to play politics, leaving the state farmers in

lurch.

People of the state had dreams and aspirations when the TRS was voted to

power after the formation of a new state. But now, their dream and

aspirations had been destroyed in the last eight years by the inept and

corrupt KCR government and people were awaiting an opportunity to dethrone

it, Subhash said.

He said Chandrashekar Rao earlier also made attempts to visit states and

meet Opposition leaders to pressurise the Central government. But all his

efforts went in vain. Now he wanted to meet again with Opposition leaders and

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who severed ties with the BJP after the

name of his politician daughter Kavitha surfaced in the Delhi liquor scam, he

said in a release.