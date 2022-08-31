  
Nation Politics 30 Aug 2022
Nation, Politics

TS will be TRS-free after 2023 polls: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 31, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2022, 7:19 am IST
HYDERABAD: BJP state official spokesperson N.V. Subhash on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, anticipating people's ire against his government, was planning to visit other states to meet Opposition leaders for his political survival as people had decided to make Telangana a
"TRS-free state" in 2024.

The BJP would welcome financial assistance to families of martyred soldiers
who sacrificed their lives for the country, he said and added that
Chandrashekar Rao, in the guise of distributing cheques to families of
Galwan martyrs, was trying to play politics, leaving the state farmers in
lurch.

People of the state had dreams and aspirations when the TRS was voted to
power after the formation of a new state. But now, their dream and
aspirations had been destroyed in the last eight years by the inept and
corrupt KCR government and people were awaiting an opportunity to dethrone
it, Subhash said.

He said Chandrashekar Rao earlier also made attempts to visit states and
meet Opposition leaders to pressurise the Central government. But all his
efforts went in vain. Now he wanted to meet again with Opposition leaders and
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who severed ties with the BJP after the
name of his politician daughter Kavitha surfaced in the Delhi liquor scam, he
said in a release.

