Hyderabad: Telangana BJP's official spokesperson N V Suhash on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to visit other states to meet opposition leaders for his political survival as people have decided to make Telangana as a “TRS-free state” in 2024.

He said the BJP would welcome any financial assistance provided to the families of martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. However, he said Chandrashekar Rao in the guise of distributing cheques to families of Galwan martyrs was trying to play politics leaving the state farmers in lurch who have committed suicides.

"The people of the state had a dream and aspiration when the TRS was voted to power after the formation of new state. But now their dream and aspirations have been destroyed in the last eight years by inept and corrupt KCR government and people are awaiting for an opportunity to dethrone it and make Telangana as a “TRS-free state”, said Subhash.

Earlier, the BJP leader said "KCR tried to visit states and meet opposition leaders to pressurise central government. But all his efforts went in vain. Now He wanted to meet again opposition leaders and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who severed ties with BJP after name of his politician daughter Kavitha surfaced in Delhi liquor scam."