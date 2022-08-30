  
Nation Politics 30 Aug 2022 Jharkhand CM Hemant
Nation, Politics

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, UPA MLAs arrive at airport

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 30, 2022, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 11:18 pm IST
UPA MLAs arrined at the Ranchi Airport on Tuesday, (Photo: ANI)
 UPA MLAs arrined at the Ranchi Airport on Tuesday, (Photo: ANI)

RANCHI: The UPA MLAs on Friday arrived at Ranchi airport along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Earlier CM Soren was seen spending quality time with his MLAs at the Latratu dam in the Khunti district of the state on Saturday.

This came soon after the meeting of Jharkhand's ruling UPA coalition members, amidst speculation about Hemant Soren's possible disqualification as an MLA in the state assembly for allegedly violating poll norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

