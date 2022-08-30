  
Nation Politics 30 Aug 2022 CM to visit YSR Kada ...
Nation, Politics

CM to visit YSR Kadapa to take part in several programmes from Sept. 1 to 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 30, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set to visit YSR Kadapa (DC File Image)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set to visit YSR Kadapa (DC File Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit YSR Kadapa district to take part in several programmes from September 1 to 3.

On September 1, the CM will leave his residence at Tadepalli at 2 pm to arrive at Vijayawada International Airport and will reach Velpula village of Vemula mandal at 3.30 pm to inaugurate a village secretariat complex. He will start at 5.15 pm and arrive at Idupulapaya at 5.35 pm and stay put at YSR estate guesthouse for the night.

On September 2, The CM will leave the guesthouse at 8.50 am and will take part in special prayers to mark death anniversary of former chief minister and his father late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy from 9 am to 9.40 am. Later, he will review the development programmes being taken up at Pulivendula Assembly segment and will continue a series of review meetings with the officials until evening and return to the YSR estate guesthouse to stay put for the night.

On September 3, the CM will leave Idupulapaya at 8.50 am and reach his residence in Tadepalli at 10.40 am.

...
Tags: ap cm jagan mohan reddy, ysr kadapa district, idupulapaya, cm jagan visit
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The number of crime against women has gone up to 17,752 in 2021 against 17,089 in 2020 with the rate of total crime against women registered being at 67.2 per cent and the rate of filing chargesheets at 93.5 per cent in 2021. — Representatoinal Image/By Arrangement

Human trafficking cases dip in AP in 2021

Intermediate student dies by suicide after college management refuses to give certificates (DC File Image)

Inter student ends life after college refuses to give him certificates

A man attempted suicide at a meeting by CM K Chandrashekar Rao in Peddapalli constituency (Photo: CMO Telangana Twitter)

Youth tries suicide at KCR meeting in Peddapalli

One missing at Rushikonda beach after joyride (DC File Image)

Speed boat hits Kayak, 1 drowns at sea



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assam CM calls for five national capitals to end regional disparity

A file photo of New Delhi's Connaught Place (Image: PTI)

TS must have double engine 'sarkar', says Minister Verma

News

Telangana, corruption capital of India: Nadda

BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Warangal. (DC)

Ghulam Nabi leaves Congress, to form own party in J&K soon

A file photo of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Image: PTI)

CBI FIR fake, Centre acting like 'serial killer' to eliminate state govts: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrives to attend the Monsoon Session of Delhi Legislative Assembly. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->