CM to visit YSR Kadapa to take part in several programmes from Sept. 1 to 3

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit YSR Kadapa district to take part in several programmes from September 1 to 3.

On September 1, the CM will leave his residence at Tadepalli at 2 pm to arrive at Vijayawada International Airport and will reach Velpula village of Vemula mandal at 3.30 pm to inaugurate a village secretariat complex. He will start at 5.15 pm and arrive at Idupulapaya at 5.35 pm and stay put at YSR estate guesthouse for the night.

On September 2, The CM will leave the guesthouse at 8.50 am and will take part in special prayers to mark death anniversary of former chief minister and his father late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy from 9 am to 9.40 am. Later, he will review the development programmes being taken up at Pulivendula Assembly segment and will continue a series of review meetings with the officials until evening and return to the YSR estate guesthouse to stay put for the night.

On September 3, the CM will leave Idupulapaya at 8.50 am and reach his residence in Tadepalli at 10.40 am.