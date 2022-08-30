  
Nation Politics 30 Aug 2022 CBI given me 'c ...
Nation, Politics

CBI given me 'clean chit', says Sisodia after search of his locker

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 30, 2022, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 4:09 pm IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (Photo: PTI)

GHAZIABAD: The CBI has given a "clean chit", Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday after a team of the probe agency searched his bank locker for about two hours.

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team, including a woman officer, conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI was acting under pressure, Sisodia told reporters after the search was over.

"Just like my home, they did not find anything in my lockers. Jewellery of about Rs 70,000-80,000 of my children, my wife...I am happy that I got a clean chit from the CBI in searches today. They have found nothing (incriminating) from searches of my locker or residence," Sisodia told reporters here.

The Delhi deputy chief minister said he was happy "the prime minister got my house searched but could not find anything".

"Today, he sent the CBI to get my locker searched but could not find anything. This is the proof that I and my family have come out clean in all the inquiries done by the prime minister. I have got a clean chit in all the probes done by the prime minister and not a single penny of questionable nature has been detected. I have full faith in my truth," Sisodia said.

He said all the CBI officers were cordial with him and his family.

"We also cooperated. Unofficially they (CBI) admit that there is nothing questionable but they are also under some sort of pressure to find something so that I can be put in jail for two to three months.

"There is pressure from the prime minister to put me behind bars for two to three months Truth shall triumph," a smiling Sisodia said.

In the morning, camera crews jostled with each other and curious crowds gathered as the Sisodias as well as CBI the team arrived at the bank.

"The CBI is welcome," Sisodia had said in a tweet on Monday. "Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe."

On August 19, the federal probe agency raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia has been claiming that he has been "made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" who, he believes, has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, the AAP leader had claimed that the BJP-led Centre is "acting like a serial killer" to eliminate state governments and described the CBI FIR against him as "false" and based on "mere sources".

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, manish sisodia


Related Stories

Liquor gate: CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad

Latest From Nation

UPA MLAs arrined at the Ranchi Airport on Tuesday, (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, UPA MLAs arrive at airport

News of 5 percent GST on cancellation of all train tickets was widely being circulated on social media. (Photo: PTI)

Clarity on 5 pc GST on train ticket cancellation chargers given

File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

Sisodia terms BJP 'bacha chor' party, says can't answer lies thrown by oppn

According to Sunder Kalakar, earlier, there were not so many pandals or not many people used to install Ganesh idols. (DC Image)

At 77, this Ganesh idol maker in Hyderabad most sought after



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sisodia terms BJP 'bacha chor' party, says can't answer lies thrown by oppn

File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

TS vs Gujarat model focus of KCR's pitch for 2024 elections

The CM (left) wants to refute the

Assam CM calls for five national capitals to end regional disparity

A file photo of New Delhi's Connaught Place (Image: PTI)

Bilkis Bano case: SC asks for Centre, Gujarat govt response on remission of convicts

The petition by three women activists says that the case which resulted in the conviction of the 11 convicts was investigated by the CBI. Therefore, the grant of remission solely by the Gujarat government without any consultation with the Central government is impermissible in terms of the mandate of Section 435 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. — PTI

Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader

Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->