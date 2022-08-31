  
Nation Politics 30 Aug 2022 BJP will win Munugod ...
Nation, Politics

BJP will win Munugode, claims Rajagopal Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 31, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2022, 12:01 am IST
File photo of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC Image)
 File photo of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC Image)

NELLORE: BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has expressed confidence that the party would come to power in Telangana in 2023 assembly polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media after worshipping the Lord of Seven Hills at Tirumala on Tuesday, Rajagopal Reddy alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had purchased 12 MLAs to wipe off the Opposition in the state.

He urged the people of Munugode to give their verdict in favour of the BJP to put an end to the autocratic family rule and protect democracy in Telangana.

Reminding that Telangana state is the outcome of the struggle and sacrifices of many people for 60 long years, he criticised the Chief Minister for exploiting the sentiments of the people of the state.

He said that the claims of K. Chandrashekar Rao about surplus budget were false, in fact the Chief Minister had pushed the state into a debt trap. Rajagopal Reddy also alleged that the state government was unable to pay salaries to its employees.

“Munugode people should use this by-election to restore democracy in Telangana for the benefit of four crore people of the state. I am confident that they will give the right judgement,” the BJP leader asserted while stressing that the people of Munugode were like god to him and their verdict will be final.

 

...
Tags: komatireddy rajgopal reddy, k. chandrashekar rao, munugode, munugode bypoll


Latest From Nation

Situation turned quite the opposite this year as thousands of tanks, ponds and wells were filled with water even before the Ganesh festival. (DC File Image)

After decades, tanks in Rayalaseema full with water for Ganesh idol immersion

Congress has devised its own strategies to give a tough fight to both the TRS and the BJP: TPCC President Revanth Reddy (DC File Image)

No rush to announce party candidate for Munugode bypolls: Revanth

The BJP will give corruption-free, democratic, anti-dynastic rule in Telangana: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy (DC File Image)

BJP will form graft-free govt in TS: Kishan Reddy

BJP state pofficial spokesperson N. V. Subhash vowed to make Telangana a

TS will be TRS-free after ‘24 polls: BJP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

64 Congress leaders resign as Ghulam Nabi Azad looks set to launch party

J&K Leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of launching new national party. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, UPA MLAs arrive at airport

UPA MLAs arrined at the Ranchi Airport on Tuesday, (Photo: ANI)

Sisodia terms BJP 'bacha chor' party, says can't answer lies thrown by oppn

File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

CBI given me 'clean chit', says Sisodia after search of his locker

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (Photo: PTI)

TS vs Gujarat model focus of KCR's pitch for 2024 elections

The CM (left) wants to refute the
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->