BJP will win Munugode, claims Rajagopal Reddy

NELLORE: BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has expressed confidence that the party would come to power in Telangana in 2023 assembly polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media after worshipping the Lord of Seven Hills at Tirumala on Tuesday, Rajagopal Reddy alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had purchased 12 MLAs to wipe off the Opposition in the state.

He urged the people of Munugode to give their verdict in favour of the BJP to put an end to the autocratic family rule and protect democracy in Telangana.

Reminding that Telangana state is the outcome of the struggle and sacrifices of many people for 60 long years, he criticised the Chief Minister for exploiting the sentiments of the people of the state.

He said that the claims of K. Chandrashekar Rao about surplus budget were false, in fact the Chief Minister had pushed the state into a debt trap. Rajagopal Reddy also alleged that the state government was unable to pay salaries to its employees.

“Munugode people should use this by-election to restore democracy in Telangana for the benefit of four crore people of the state. I am confident that they will give the right judgement,” the BJP leader asserted while stressing that the people of Munugode were like god to him and their verdict will be final.