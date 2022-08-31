BJP will form graft-free govt in TS: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy said the BJP would form a cent per cent better government in Telangana than the existing TRS government.

“The BJP will give corruption-free, democratic, anti-dynastic rule in

Telangana,” he said. “Our Chief Minister will be honest and accessible to

the people,” he added.

Double engine government was possible with BJP and intellectuals, educated

people and youths of Telangana society should think in this regard, Kishan

Reddy suggested. The Union minister also assured that Scheduled Tribes (ST)

would get 10 per cent reservation based on their population on the day one

of the BJP government coming to power. The BJP was against the religious

reservations and it would bring Muslims, Christians and others under the

ambit of Economically Backward Reservations, he said.

Kishan Reddy took part in various programmes at Amangal in undivided

Mahbubnagar district on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, he said Chief

Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao came to power by assuring Bangaru Telangana,

but he made his Kalvakuntla family as Bangaru. The Central government

provided Rs 1 lakh crore loans through Rural Electrification Corporation and

Power Finance Corporation for Kaleshwaram project, but Chandrashekar Rao

used it for his commissions, Kishan Reddy alleged.

The Union minister said people of Telangana lived with self-respect and they

had a history of fighting against the then Nizam government and Razakars. In

two phases of the Telangana statehood movement, around 1,500 people sacrificed their lives, but the TRS government ignored the aspirations of

martyrs, he said. Chandrashekar Rao was against democratic values, and he

suppressed agitation by Opposition parties, he criticised.

Kishan Reddy said three Kalvakuntla family members were holding 15

portfolios in the state Cabinet. To end the corrupt, undemocratic and family

rule of the KCR government was possible by the BJP only, he said. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana would see

comprehensive development, he said. The Union minister said the Centre

sanctioned funds for widening of National Highway 44 from Rajiv Gandhi

International Airport to Kurnool city and other roads in undivided

Mahbubnagar district.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Kishan Reddy said Chandrashekar Rao, sitting in his

farmhouse, squandered a golden opportunity to develop Telangana. Even after

August 2019, the government of India wrote a letter again in December 2019

on the centrally sponsored scheme of medical colleges, but the Telangana

government did not respond, he tweeted. Kishan Reddy also attached the

letter from the Centre and tagged the minister of health and family welfare

Mansukh Mandaviya.