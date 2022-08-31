BJP will form graft-free govt in TS: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy said the BJP would form a cent per cent better government in Telangana than the existing TRS government.
“The BJP will give corruption-free, democratic, anti-dynastic rule in
Telangana,” he said. “Our Chief Minister will be honest and accessible to
the people,” he added.
Double engine government was possible with BJP and intellectuals, educated
people and youths of Telangana society should think in this regard, Kishan
Reddy suggested. The Union minister also assured that Scheduled Tribes (ST)
would get 10 per cent reservation based on their population on the day one
of the BJP government coming to power. The BJP was against the religious
reservations and it would bring Muslims, Christians and others under the
ambit of Economically Backward Reservations, he said.
Kishan Reddy took part in various programmes at Amangal in undivided
Mahbubnagar district on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, he said Chief
Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao came to power by assuring Bangaru Telangana,
but he made his Kalvakuntla family as Bangaru. The Central government
provided Rs 1 lakh crore loans through Rural Electrification Corporation and
Power Finance Corporation for Kaleshwaram project, but Chandrashekar Rao
used it for his commissions, Kishan Reddy alleged.
The Union minister said people of Telangana lived with self-respect and they
had a history of fighting against the then Nizam government and Razakars. In
two phases of the Telangana statehood movement, around 1,500 people sacrificed their lives, but the TRS government ignored the aspirations of
martyrs, he said. Chandrashekar Rao was against democratic values, and he
suppressed agitation by Opposition parties, he criticised.
Kishan Reddy said three Kalvakuntla family members were holding 15
portfolios in the state Cabinet. To end the corrupt, undemocratic and family
rule of the KCR government was possible by the BJP only, he said. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana would see
comprehensive development, he said. The Union minister said the Centre
sanctioned funds for widening of National Highway 44 from Rajiv Gandhi
International Airport to Kurnool city and other roads in undivided
Mahbubnagar district.
Meanwhile, in a tweet, Kishan Reddy said Chandrashekar Rao, sitting in his
farmhouse, squandered a golden opportunity to develop Telangana. Even after
August 2019, the government of India wrote a letter again in December 2019
on the centrally sponsored scheme of medical colleges, but the Telangana
government did not respond, he tweeted. Kishan Reddy also attached the
letter from the Centre and tagged the minister of health and family welfare
Mansukh Mandaviya.