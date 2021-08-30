Nation Politics 30 Aug 2021 TRS, BJP act as riva ...
Nation, Politics

TRS, BJP act as rivals to cheat people: Manickam Tagore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 30, 2021, 7:29 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 7:29 am IST
He alleged that Chief Ministers Chandrashekar Rao, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik were 'agents' of the BJP
AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore (Image source: Twitter@manickamtagore)
 AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore (Image source: Twitter@manickamtagore)

Karimnagar: Manickam Tagore, AICC general secretary and TS affairs in-charge, alleged that TRS and BJP leaders were friends in New Delhi but were acting as rivals in the state, and deceiving the people. He alleged that it was because of this relationship that Central agencies were not taking action corruption in Telugu states.

Tagore was speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Karimnagar parliamentary constitutency at the Congress Bhavan here. Tagore alleged that ministers, TRS MLAs and MLCs were indulging in corruption. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family are instead of giving good governance were looting the state, he alleged.

 

Why were Central organisations not conducting raids on corrupt leaders in the Telugu states, why were they not taking action against the CMs of both states, he asked. “The TRS and YSRC have come to an understanding with the BJP and are looting the states and deceiving the people,” he alleged.

He alleged that Chief Ministers Chandrashekar Rao, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik were “agents” of the BJP. “In their states they comment against each other but at the Centre they support all Bills in the Rajya Sabha,” he alleged.

 

Tagore said BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay can only make allegations against others but would not demand action. “Why Sanjay is not giving a complaint against minister Gangula Kamalakar who looted of natural wealth by indiscriminate mining of granite? Why is he not exerting pressure on the BJP government at the Centre to order an Enforcement Directorate when Kamalakar did not pay crores as tax to the government,” he questioned.

He said everyone in the Congress should work hard to strengthen the party from the grassroot levels and bring the party to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

 

He told Congress activists to use social media as a weapon to highlight public issues and fight against the government in resolving them. They must mingle with the public and explain to them about the anti-people’s policies adopted by both the TRS government in the state and BJP at the Centre.

Congress leaders Bose Raju, B. Maheshwar Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, DCC presidents Dr K. Satyanarayana, P. Narasimha Reddy, N. Satyanarayana Goud, Naini Rajendar Reddy, Adluri Lakshman, Karimnagar city Congress president K. Narendar Reddy, Medipally Satyam, Bomma Sri Ram, Adi Srinivas were among those who were present along with others.

 

...
Tags: aicc telangana in-charge manickam tagore, bandi sanjay kumar, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, bjp government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. DC File Photo

Race for new Chief Secretary in Andhra Pradesh hots up

Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh addresses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Changing Afghan power equations a challenge for India, rethinking strategy: Rajnath

Patti Vishnu, was killed after the slab of a government elementary school building collapsed on him while he was playing, at Rajupalem village. (Representational Photo:ANI)

11-year-old boy dies as school slab collapses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Start-ups brighten India's future: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra: Scores of Congress, NCP activists join AIMIM

Referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Owaisi demanded that the Centre clarify whether it would re-designate 100 Taliban leaders who have been labelled as terrorists by the United Nations. — Twitter

Changing Afghan power equations a challenge for India, rethinking strategy: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh addresses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan. (DC File)

TMC erupts after Bengal BJP calls Didi 'lady Taliban'

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi chairs UNSC meeting, takes aim at China, raises maritime security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->