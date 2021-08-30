TRS, BJP act as rivals to cheat people: Manickam Tagore

Karimnagar: Manickam Tagore, AICC general secretary and TS affairs in-charge, alleged that TRS and BJP leaders were friends in New Delhi but were acting as rivals in the state, and deceiving the people. He alleged that it was because of this relationship that Central agencies were not taking action corruption in Telugu states.

Tagore was speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Karimnagar parliamentary constitutency at the Congress Bhavan here. Tagore alleged that ministers, TRS MLAs and MLCs were indulging in corruption. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family are instead of giving good governance were looting the state, he alleged.

Why were Central organisations not conducting raids on corrupt leaders in the Telugu states, why were they not taking action against the CMs of both states, he asked. “The TRS and YSRC have come to an understanding with the BJP and are looting the states and deceiving the people,” he alleged.

He alleged that Chief Ministers Chandrashekar Rao, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik were “agents” of the BJP. “In their states they comment against each other but at the Centre they support all Bills in the Rajya Sabha,” he alleged.

Tagore said BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay can only make allegations against others but would not demand action. “Why Sanjay is not giving a complaint against minister Gangula Kamalakar who looted of natural wealth by indiscriminate mining of granite? Why is he not exerting pressure on the BJP government at the Centre to order an Enforcement Directorate when Kamalakar did not pay crores as tax to the government,” he questioned.

He said everyone in the Congress should work hard to strengthen the party from the grassroot levels and bring the party to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

He told Congress activists to use social media as a weapon to highlight public issues and fight against the government in resolving them. They must mingle with the public and explain to them about the anti-people’s policies adopted by both the TRS government in the state and BJP at the Centre.

Congress leaders Bose Raju, B. Maheshwar Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, DCC presidents Dr K. Satyanarayana, P. Narasimha Reddy, N. Satyanarayana Goud, Naini Rajendar Reddy, Adluri Lakshman, Karimnagar city Congress president K. Narendar Reddy, Medipally Satyam, Bomma Sri Ram, Adi Srinivas were among those who were present along with others.