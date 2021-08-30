Nation Politics 30 Aug 2021 Race for new Chief S ...
Nation, Politics

Race for new Chief Secretary in Andhra Pradesh hots up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Aug 30, 2021, 6:52 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 7:09 am IST
Adityanath Das may not press for another three months and may instead take up an advisory role in the irrigation department
Chief Secretary Adityanath Das with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. DC File Photo
 Chief Secretary Adityanath Das with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. DC File Photo

HYDERABAD: Speculation is rife about the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, with the three-month extended term of incumbent Adityanath Das ending on September 30.

Contrary to expectations, Das may not press for another three months and may instead take up an advisory role in the irrigation department.

 

According to sources, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was of the view that Das, with his vast experience in the irrigation department, where he worked for almost a decade, could be immensely resourceful in the crucial phase of inter-state river dispute with Telangana state.

This will leave the field open for senior bureaucrats and the surprising entry into the race is that of Ajay Sawhney, who is currently secretary, IT, at the Centre.

His wife Nilam Sawhney has served as Chief Secretary earlier; post-retirement she was the State Election Commissioner. Ajay joined then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s CMO in 2014 with great fanfare but left within no time for Central deputation.

 

Sources said the senior bureaucrat evinced an interest to return to the state and take up the coveted post. A powerful bureaucrat in the present dispensation, who earlier lobbied for another blue-eyed official of Naidu — Satish Chandra — is said to have switched the choice.

In case Ajay Sawhney misses the bus, those in contention would be Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy. While a lobby in the ruling party tried to push the candidature of special Chief Secretary, municipal administration, Y. Srilakshmi, sources said that the Chief Minister was not keen as she had five more years in service and could be accommodated sometime later.

 

Sources also said that the powerful bureaucrat moved a novel idea of replacing chief secretaries every six months so as to keep most aspirants in good humour. “As such the role of CS has shrunk,” he is said to have commented before some officials.

Neerab Kumar has maintained a low profile all through his career and maintains an equidistance with all dispensations. Another senior bureaucrat, Poonam Malakondaiah, may not be considered at all due to allegations of large-scale corruption during her stint in the health department. A proposal to initiate an Anti-Corruption Bureau inquiry against her is pending with the Chief Minister.

 

Jawahar Reddy held several important positions and was picked by the Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy for the CMO at the beginning of his second term. Rajasekhar Reddy died before formally issuing the orders. Jawahar Reddy got into CMO within a few months and remained there till 2014.

Jawahar Reddy left his mark by effectively handling Covid-19 containment operations and was called by the Chief Minister to deal with the second wave containment even after he had moved out of the health department to the TTD. He will be in service till the end of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure in 2024.

 

...
Tags: andra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 30 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore (Image source: Twitter@manickamtagore)

TRS, BJP act as rivals to cheat people: Manickam Tagore

Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh addresses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Changing Afghan power equations a challenge for India, rethinking strategy: Rajnath

Patti Vishnu, was killed after the slab of a government elementary school building collapsed on him while he was playing, at Rajupalem village. (Representational Photo:ANI)

11-year-old boy dies as school slab collapses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Start-ups brighten India's future: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra: Scores of Congress, NCP activists join AIMIM

Referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Owaisi demanded that the Centre clarify whether it would re-designate 100 Taliban leaders who have been labelled as terrorists by the United Nations. — Twitter

Changing Afghan power equations a challenge for India, rethinking strategy: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh addresses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan. (DC File)

TMC erupts after Bengal BJP calls Didi 'lady Taliban'

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi chairs UNSC meeting, takes aim at China, raises maritime security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->