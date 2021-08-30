Padayatra success has boosted our morale: Bandi

Hyderabad: The success of the Praja Sangrama Yatra on the first day on Saturday has boosted the BJP cadre’s morale. The office-bearers met on Sunday and congratulated the organisers, leaders and party workers, and especially the padayatra committee for its efforts, which helped in bringing together Hindus in the Old City.

State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar pointed out that it was only the BJP which could organise a sabha of this magnitude in the Old City in the last 20 years.

The leaders stated that every Hindu in the area took pride in holding the saffron flag during the padayatra. They said that Sanjay's speech matched ‘Tiger’ A. Narendra's oratory in rekindling spirits.

Sanjay, while addressing the office-bearers, said, "We noticed a new josh in the activists. Our Sabha was more successful than that of K. Chandrashekar Rao.”

BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna and Tamil Nadu in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said "The success of the padayatra is adding to the anxiety of TRS leaders. We are confident that the first phase of the walkathon will be a resounding success.”

Legislator T. Raja Singh stated that no political party had the guts to conduct such a large meeting in the Old City. He said the party has to sustain the tempo into the future in order to capture power in the state.

Senior leaders like Swamy Gowd, Nallu Indrasena Reddy, Perala Shekhar Rao, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Ravindra Naik, Raghunandan Rao, Vijayarama Rao, Babumohan, Premender Reddy and Mantri Srinivas participated in the meeting.

Union home minister Amit Shah enquired about TS party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Maha Sangrama Yatra from the party’s state in-charge Tarun Chugh. According to sources, Shah congratulated Sanjay for successfully holding a meeting in the Old City.

Amit Shah expressed pleasant surprise that the meeting was conducted at the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar.

Amit Shah recalled that he had performed pujas at the temple during the GHMC elections.