Matters coming to boil within ruling YSRC in Jammalamadugu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 30, 2021, 3:14 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 7:15 am IST
Friction between the two groups is continuing, leading to people getting disappointed with the ruling party
Former minister P. Ramasubba Reddy with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Image credit: Youtube)
 Former minister P. Ramasubba Reddy with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Image credit: Youtube)

Kadapa: The proverb that two swords do not fit in a scabbard aptly fits ruling YSRC politics in Jammalamadugu of Kadapa district. Disagreements between factions led by the local MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister P. Ramasubba Reddy continue, even though party elders have attempted reconciliation between them.

Friction between the two groups is continuing, leading to people getting disappointed with the ruling party. People of the constituency are worried what it will lead to.

 

A minister when Telugu Desam was in power, Ramasubba Reddy quit TD to join YSR Congress party in presence of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the last assembly elections. Soon after, his group got into local confrontations with supporters of sitting MLA Sudhir Reddy. Amity was sought to be created the two groups with the matter going to government political adviser Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy, MP Avinash Reddy and even the Chief Minister.

Meeting Ramasubba Reddy and Sudhir Reddy together, Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that Sudhir Reddy will be YSRC’s candidate from Jammalamadugu in forthcoming elections as well, while assuring Ramasubba Reddy that his political career will be taken care of. During the recent Ugadi festival, Kadapa mayor Suresh Babu, MP Avinash and MLA Sudhir visited Ramasubba Reddy's house. Both the former minister and MLA had been together at all events held on Ugadi day. People of Jammalamadugu heaved a sigh of relief. But that has not changed the situation in Jammalamadugu constituency at the ground level.

 

Although Ramasubba Reddy has remained silent on instructions of the Chief Minister, his followers are goading him to leave the ruling party. There are also allegations that the MLA is trying to lure some prominent leaders of Ramasubba Reddy’s group to his side. It is also learnt that Sudhir Reddy has issued unofficial instructions to authorities that no one should heed to Ramasubba Reddy's requests. The former minister’s followers question Ramasubba Reddy continuing in ruling party when no work of theirs is getting done. They want the former minister to rejoin Telugu Desam Party, which laid the foundation stone for Ramasubba Reddy’s political future.

 

When Deccan Chronicle sought views of the former minister, the latter confirmed that his followers have often been insulted by the MLA and his supporters. Ramasubba Reddy said his followers are not ready to bear continuing insults. It is up to ruling party’s high command to set the situation right. “My first duty is to protect the interests of my followers,” the former minister declared.

Tags: ysrc, jammalamadugu, mla sudhir reddy, p. ramasubba reddy, telugu desam, ramasubba reddy, y. s. jagan mohan reddy, sajjala ramakrishna reddy, mp avinash reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


