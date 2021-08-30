Leaders hope to get big posts in TRS

WARANGAL: As the TRS prepares to strengthen its organisational structure by appointing committees from the village level upwards, leaders who were ignored so far are hopeful of landing a big post.

After the district re-organisation in 2016, the party did not show any interest in forming committees until now. Several reasons including the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the process.

With the exercise taking place after more than five years, hopefuls from all the six districts of erstwhile Warangal district are making efforts to compete for district committees and have already started lobbying for posts with the help of their godfathers.

In Hanumakonda district, several senior leaders are competing for the top posts. Chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLAs Challa Dharma Reddy, T. Rajaiah and Satish Kumar are all in the fray, and the equations are likely to change.

From Warangal district, Chintam Sadanandam, Nimmagadda Venkanna, Dr Madan and five others from Narsampet are believed to be vying for the top post.

The bickering between minister Satyavathi Rathod, MP M. Kavitha, MLAs D.S. Redya Naik and Shankar Naik makes it interesting to see who will be successful in securing posts for their followers.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, the race seems to be between old and new TRS leaders. While Gandra Venkataramana Reddy is looking to make one of his followers the district president, former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, who recently came back to active politics is trying to pitchfork his son Prashanth to the top position.

In Mulugu, the TRS is divided in groups. However, former minister Azmeera Chandulal’s son Prahlad is said to be at the forefront of the race. Senior leader Govind Naik is a strong contender.

In Jangaon, minister Dayakar Rao and MLA Yadagiri Reddy will be vying for the posts for their followers.