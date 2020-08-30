158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Politics 30 Aug 2020 We have Sonia as int ...
Nation, Politics

We have Sonia as interim president, where's the urgency to pick new chief: Khurshid

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2020, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2020, 3:31 pm IST
The CWC made it clear no one would be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of 7 states to discuss various issues, in New Delhi. — PTI photo
  Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of 7 states to discuss various issues, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

New Delhi: Asserting that there was no urgency to have an elected Congress president, senior leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said he "can't see the heavens falling" for the need of a party chief as Sonia Gandhi was still at the helm and should be the one to decide on the leadership issue.

Khurshid, a former Union minister and among the leaders considered close to the Gandhi family, told PTI in an interview that he would not have signed the letter even if he was approached by the group that wrote to Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul, including an active and full-time leadership.

 

On Ghulam Nabi Azad, the most vocal among the 23 letter writers, seeking organisational elections to ensure that the Congress does not remain out of power for decades, Khurshid said the senior leader from Jammu and Kashmir had been part of the top echelons of the party for years when there has been no such elections and still the party prospered.

He said probably Azad wanted a change now in what the party has been doing over the years and expressed confidence that the leadership will give a thought to what he is saying as he is a senior leader

 

Khurshid said the leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi always had access to her and could have approached her rather than writing to her.

"It is very clear that the important persons in this letter do belong to the top echelons of our party and therefore Mrs Gandhi has indicated that it was best that they could have discussed it within the confines of the party," he said.

Khurshid's remarks assume significance as they come days after the 'group of 23' wrote to Gandhi calling for far-reaching reforms within the party such as having a "full time, active and visible" leadership, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in line with the party constitution.

 

Asked about the suggestions made in the letter, Khurshid said the discussion seems to be about electing a leader and the Congress president has indicated that it can be done at an appropriate time when physically it is possible.

"For people like me, we already have leaders, we have a leader in Mrs Sonia Gandhi, we have a leader in Rahul Gandhi. So for me there is no sense of urgency about electing leaders. Electing a president, yes that will happen when it happens, I can't see the heavens falling down. What is the sense of urgency that is being expressed, is not clear to me," he said.

 

"We don't have a part-time president, we have a full-time president but the full-time president is an interim president and no ordinary person as an interim president as she is the longest serving president. We must just trust and leave it to the longest serving president to take steps when she thinks it is appropriate," the Congress leader said.

On whether it would have been better to go to the president for articulating concerns than writing a letter, Khurshid said the leaders had done that for the last 20 years and he did not know what was different now or had changed that they felt the need to write a letter.

 

Asked about the future of the party with knives out within the organisation at a time it needs to be revitalised, he said, "The pens are out, so what is the problem.Of course the words written with pens can hurt and they did, but they don't draw blood...it's only ink, it's something we can live with and I am sure that the ink will fade in due course."

Khurshid said no one had approached him for signing the letter and even if anyone had done so, he would not have signed because he does not agree with the letter.

"There is nothing about that letter that gives an opportunity for me to express and say that I may want to say...We have always spoken directly with the leadership, so I don't know what changed because of which people are not speaking directly. Nothing has changed for me and therefore, I don't see the urge for writing the letter," he said.

 

Khurshid said he still feels that instead of leaders continuously urging Rahul Gandhi to come back as party chief, they must leave the decision to him.

"Surely he understands the implications of that letter more than I do, he will do what he thinks is the best to do," he said, when asked if it was now imperative for Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief to set the house in order.

After the seven-hour meeting of the party's top decision-making body last week, the CWC urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session could be convened and authorised her to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

 

It made it clear no one would be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership.

The CWC also resolved that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora and all such issues must be raised within the party "in the interest of propriety and discipline".

...
Tags: congress working committee (cwc), salman khurshid, congress chief
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing camp in a residential area, in Chennai. AFP Photo

Pandemic dampens spirit of Onam for Malayalis in Chennai

A health worker sanitises her hands after taking a swab sample for the Covid-19 coronavirus. PTI Photo

Fears rise for tribes in Andamans as COVID cases explode

BJP MLA Raja Singh (ANI photo)

Hyderabad police step up security for Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh over terrorist threat

Representational image

Telangana woman sells infant for Rs 1.1 lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ST status to ethnic communities: Assam to send GoM report to Centre

Sarbananda Sonowal

AGP re-elects Atul Bora as party chief while Prafulla Mahanta sidelined

AGP president Atul Bora. (via Twitter: @ATULBORA2)

Vijayakant, 68, flooded with birthday greetings

Vijayakant

Shashi Tharoor a 'guest artist' in Congress, taunts KPCC working president K Suresh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

DMK alleges AYUSH secy asked non-Hindi participants to leave meeting

DMK chief MK Stalin (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham