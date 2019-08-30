Nation Politics 30 Aug 2019 'Willing to rem ...
Nation, Politics

'Willing to remain in custody': P Chidambaram's offer to SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 30, 2019, 8:18 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 9:48 am IST
The court also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram till September 5.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in an unprecedented move, offered the Supreme Court to willing remain in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till Monday in the INX Media case. (Photo: File)
 Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in an unprecedented move, offered the Supreme Court to willing remain in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till Monday in the INX Media case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in an unprecedented move, offered the Supreme Court to willing remain in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till Monday in the INX Media case.

The offer was made after Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said they would hear Chidambaram's plea on September 2 or Monday in which he has challenged the trial court for sending him to CBI custody.

 

Chidambaram, who was arrested from his home last week is in CBI custody till Friday and will be produced before a trial court when it expires. On Friday, if the CBI court turns down the investigating agency's request for sending him back to its custody, the former union minister may be sent to Delhi's Tihar jail.

The judges, who did not comment on the offer, said they would announce their decision on September 5 on Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's August 20 verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram till September 5. Chidambaram, in his plea, has sought anticipatory bail in the money laundering case.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, told the court that since the plea challenging the remand orders is listed on September 2, Chidambaram is offering to remain in CBI's custody till then.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the submission, saying extension of the custody can only be done by the trial court as the case is pending there.

"If the same offer is made before the trial court tomorrow, then we may have no objection to it," Mehta said on Thursday.

He also told the court that the ED needed to interrogate Chidambaram in custody without the "protective umbrella" of anticipatory bail.

"I have materials to show that laundering of money continued after 2009 and even till date (in the INX Media case)," he said, countering arguments advanced by Chidambaram's lawyers that the agency cannot charge him for an offence with retrospective effect.

Sibal, on other hand, challenged the ED to show any one bank account or any one property, which he had not shown in returns or declared publicly as a member of parliament.

Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role. Karti Chidambaram -- also named in the case -- is out on bail.

Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he does not have to be questioned in custody as he has answered all the questions asked so far.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, inx media case, cbi, ed, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo: File)

'Highly irresponsible': Centre hits out at Pakistan over letter to UN on J&K

Pakistan has said a meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would be held on Friday at the Zero Point, even as the country remains locked in a diplomatic tussle with India over the repeal of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

India, Pak to held technical level meet today on Kartarpur Corridor

It is worth mentioning that the Army Chief's visit comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik and Ministry of External Affairs were stressing that normalcy is returning to the Valley. (Photo: File)

In his first after abrogation of Art 370, Army chief to visit Srinagar today

The police have registered a case and recovered pistols, phones and cash from the occupants of the car. (Photo: ANI)

Man opens fire after refusing to pay toll tax, 5 arrested in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Highly irresponsible': Centre hits out at Pakistan over letter to UN on J&K

Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo: File)

India, Pak to held technical level meet today on Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan has said a meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would be held on Friday at the Zero Point, even as the country remains locked in a diplomatic tussle with India over the repeal of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Jagan Mohan Reddy ruins governance: Nimmakayala Chinarajappa

Nimmakayala Chinarajappa

Jose K Mani faction in no mood to relent

Jose K Mani.

Thiruvananthapuram: ‘Go for green buildings’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma (centre) and Council of Architecture president Vijay Garg at the space fest held at Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvanananthapuram on Thursday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham