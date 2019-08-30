Nation Politics 30 Aug 2019 WB BJP prez retreats ...
Nation, Politics

WB BJP prez retreats after 'go back' slogans greet him in Kolkata, party blames TMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 30, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
‘Real question is, how can ruling party supporters have insolence to attack state president of BJP in Kolkata?’ the event organiser asked.
 ‘A total of 26 of our supporters and workers were attacked and sustained injuries. We will lodge a police complaint,’ said Sarkar. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh was greeted with ‘Go Back’ slogans at Lake Town, a neighbourhood adjoining Kolkata, allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) supporters on Friday morning when he went to interact with locals at an informal chat session arranged by the party workers.

TMC supporters gathered around the spot, several hundred of them around 7:30 in the morning and started shouting slogans, abuses and kicked away chairs and tables at the venue – claimed by Amiya Sarkar who organised the meeting, reported Hindustan Times.

 

 “A total of 26 of our supporters and workers were attacked and sustained injuries. We will lodge a police complaint,” said Sarkar.

“As a habit, I walk every morning when I interact with locals. Today, I came to Lake Town. But here, I found TMC supporters in larger numbers gathering to welcome me,” said Dilip Ghosh, adding that the agitators kicked tables, chairs and tore banners at the spot.

“It is evident that the TMC is afraid of us,” remarked Ghosh.

According to the organisers of the meet, over 400 people had gathered from both parties and engaged in aggressive slogan shouting that lasted for almost 30 minutes until Dilip Ghosh left the scene.

Trashing the BJP leader’s comments, TMC minister and local legislator Sujit Ghosh claimed that the agitation was an outcome of outrage against the party. “BJP leaders had said they would generate 2 crore jobs a year and deposit Rs 15 lakh into everyone’s bank account. Naturally, locals have some grudge against them. They (BJP leaders) chose the wrong place,” said Sujit Bose, reported Hindustan Times.

Amiya Sarkar said the incident was a distinct reflection on the law and order situation in the Bengal.

“The real question is, how can the ruling party supporters have the insolence to attack the state president of BJP in the city of Kolkata? It also gives an idea of the law and order situation across the state,” said Sarkar.

At such interactions, locals usually approach the BJP state president with individual problems such as medical emergencies, admission of children to school and transfer in job issues, said Debasish Jha, BJP mandal president.

...
