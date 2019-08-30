Nation Politics 30 Aug 2019 Rahul Gandhi reviews ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi reviews relief operations in Wayanad

ANI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
Yesterday, he visited St Claret School in Vythiri area which was reopened days after hit by the natural calamity.
As many as 113 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled the state earlier this month. (Photo: ANI)
 As many as 113 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled the state earlier this month. (Photo: ANI)

Kaipini: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Kaipini area to meet the victims affected by severe floods in his constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

Gandhi, who is in Wayanad district to survey flood-affected areas and to review rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the deluge following incessant downpour, was seen sympathizing the people as he held condolence meeting with the victims' family members and also heard their issues.

 

Yesterday, he visited St Claret School in Vythiri area which was reopened days after hit by the natural calamity.

As many as 113 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled the state earlier this month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to the floods in the state.

