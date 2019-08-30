Palamuru project K Chandrasekhar Rao’s next target

Hyderabad: After completing the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme in a record three years, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has now decided to take up the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) as a prestige issue and set a deadline of one year for its completion. He wants the PLIS to be ready before the start of the next Kharif season for the project.

Mr Rao, along with his ministers, on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the Karvena, Vattem and Narlapur reservoirs to inspect the ongoing works and reviewed the progress of works with the officials, engineers and agencies concerned.

Mr Rao had laid the foundation stone for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project on June 11, 2015, making it the first major irrigation project to be taken up after the formation of TS.

While inspecting the Karvena reservoir, he instructed engineers and contract agencies to take up construction on a war-footing basis and have works implemented on 24/7 basis given the significant role the Karvena reservoir plays under the PLIS.

He assured officials and contract agencies that the bills would be cleared the same day and there was no need to be concerned about delay in payments.

While interacting with engineers at the site, Mr Rao said, “there is a need to increase the work force and have them working in shifts. The official machinery would always be there to offer any support needed. Keep a four-and-a-half month period as the target before summer begins – all works should be completed before the advent of monsoon. By this time, farmers should get water into their fields.”

He said, “there are no major pending issues, like land procurement. The Kaleswaram project works are almost completed. Since all major works are over, our attention should be focused on the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project.”

He announced incentives for officers and contractors for completing works at a rapid speed. “If you are unable to complete works on specified time, bring it to our notice. Don’t allow hindrances to impact desired targets. By next monsoon, all works should be completed and we must be able to give water to farmers.”