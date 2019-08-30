India, Pak to hold technical level meet today on Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan has said a meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would be held on Friday at the Zero Point, even as the country remains locked in a diplomatic tussle with India over the repeal of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Pakistan has said a meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would be held on Friday at the Zero Point, even as the country remains locked in a diplomatic tussle with India over the repeal of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told a regular news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday that a meeting of technical experts of the two sides will be held at the zero point on the international border on August 30. "A technical meeting on the Kartarpur corridor is set to take place at Zero Point on Friday," Dr Mohammad Faisal said while addressing the weekly briefing.

“India concurred to Pakistan’s proposal and the technical meeting on Kartarpur Corridor is being held on August 30 at the zero point,” he said, referring to the point at which the Indian and Pakistani sides of the corridor will converge.

"Pakistan remains committed to completing and inaugurating the Kartarpur Sahib corridor as announced by our prime minister," he added.

The announcement of a technical meet also came on a day when Pakistan successfully launched surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi'. The military's media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter, "The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms."

In Lahore, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said the visa process for the Guru Nanak birth anniversary event will start Sunday. “The visa process for Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries will start from September 1 and complete by September 30,” he said.

Pakistan and India are still discussing the modalities regarding opening of the corridor at Narowal, some 125-km from Lahore, for Indian Sikhs on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12.

The corridor will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours since their independence in 1947.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border will be constructed by India.