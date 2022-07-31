KTR slams Scindia, dares him to show growth in MP

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said the BJP leaders coming to Telangana were acting audaciously and heaping advice on the state while completely ignoring the sorry state of affairs in their own states. He challenged Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to show if Madhya Pradesh, the state the Union minister hailed from, was better on any metric when compared to Telangana.

Rama Rao, responding to Scindia’s comments on Telangana on Friday that the state was not implementing various Central government schemes, and how he thought the TRS leaders were getting jittery at the very mention of Enforcement Directorate, said, “You really have to admire the temerity of BJP leaders from failed BIMARU states. They come to Telangana and indulge in subterfuge and bluff to further their divisive political agenda.”

Rama Rao, in a tweet, dared Scindia to “show us one metric where his state Madhya Pradesh fared better than Telangana.” Scindia was speaking in the Old City on Friday, the first day of his two-day visit to Hyderabad to propagate the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre as part of the BJP's mission to expand its presence and emerge as the only alternative political force to the TRS in the state.

The Telangana IT and industries Minister further said the state, with 2.5 per cent of the nation’s population, contributed 5 per cent of India’s GDP, adding “every single Telangana citizen is a double engine contributing to the nation.”

He then said that if only all BJP-ruled states did as well as Telangana, then India would have become a $ 10 trillion economy by this Independence Day.