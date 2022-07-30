  
Nation Politics 30 Jul 2022 KCR meets Akhilesh, ...
Nation, Politics

KCR meets Akhilesh, ponders ways to check BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 30, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi, where the two, along with SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, discussed the current state of national politics.

Chandrashekar Rao has been in the national capital for the past five days where he has been, according to his office, holding review meetings on various subjects with top bureaucrats from the state, including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who accompanied him to New Delhi.

On Friday, Akhilesh Yadav, and Ram Gopal Yadav called on Chandrashekar Rao at the latter’s residence in Delhi and the trio spent a few hours discussing issues related to the state of affairs in the country, and current political situation. Though no official details of the meeting were released by the Chief Minister’s Office, it is learnt that the three leaders discussed ways and means, and possibilities on putting a check on an increasingly belligerent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and how the BJP-led Central government was ‘wielding’ the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department to intimidate political parties and those opposed to the BJP government.

It is learnt that the leaders also discussed on how to hold the BJP government accountable on its omissions and commissions in the ongoing Parliament session. They also discussed the upcoming Vice Presidential elections and the Opposition strategy.

The meeting on Friday once again gave hope to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) that the Chief Minister has not dropped his plans for going national, though there continues to be a lot of uncertainty over the proposed launch of a national party by Chandrashekar Rao. The Telangana Chief Minister was also scheduled to meet with Tejaswi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader from Bihar, but that meeting did not materialise.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party (sp), ram gopal yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

D.G. Narasimha Rao, TS Secretariat member of the CPM, said, “In this particular jurisdiction, there are 40,000 applicants, who are eligible. We urge the MRO to verify the applications and announce the list of eligible persons.” (DC file photo)

2BHK applicants stage protest demanding list of beneficiaries

News

Boundary wall of Hyderabad's century-old Darulshifa school collapses due to rains

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. (DC)

Scindia suggested BJP cadre to use social media to reach people

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, if the vehicle stops and causes hindrance to the free flow of traffic you are liable to be penalised. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Vehicles creating traffic problems can be penalised



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Uddhav Thackeray demands mid-term elections in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Matoshree in Mumbai, Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)

India sams China, Pak over PoK project

India on Tuesday severely criticised the reported move by both China and Pakistan for third-party participation in some projects on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (PTI Photo)

Mamata suspects foul play in minister arrest after big rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->