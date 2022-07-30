  
Nation Politics 30 Jul 2022 Delete posts on Smri ...
Nation, Politics

Delete posts on Smriti Irani daughter: Delhi HC to Jairam Ramesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 30, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC)
 Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons over a defamation suit filed by Union minister Smriti Irani against Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza, and asked them to take down tweets and other social media posts regarding allegations brought in against Irani’s daughter.

Irani in the suit stated that the Congress leaders have conspired with each other to launch a tirade of false, scathing and belligerent personal attacks against her and her daughter with the common motive to malign, defame and injure her and her daughter’s reputation, moral character and public image.  She has also sought damages of over Rs 2 crore from the Congress leaders for allegedly making baseless and false allegations against her and her daughter.

Passing the order, Justice Mini Pushkarna said, “The applicant has made out prima facie case and balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff (Irani) and against the defendants (Congress leaders). I deem it proper to pass ad interim injunction directing defendants 1 to 3 to delete and remove the allegations made during the press conference from all social media platforms —  Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. They are also directed to remove the post, videos, tweets, retweets, and morphed pictures of plaintiff and her daughter along with the allegations and stop their recirculation. If defendants 1 to 3 fail to comply with the directions within 24 hours of this order, defendants 4 to 6 (social media platforms) are directed to take down (the material).”

The order added, “I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts. Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried due to the press conference of the defendants.”

Reacting to the judgment, Ramesh said he will present the facts before the court and challenge the alleged “spin” given by Ms Irani on the matter pertaining to charges against her daughter.

...
Tags: smriti irani, jairam ramesh, defamation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

It may be recalled that ever since news of Rajgopal Reddy’s (in picture) meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi earlier this month was reported, speculation about the Congress MLA’s political future was revived. — DC Image

Komatireddy jr soon in BJP fold, confirms party

Another video showed Hussainsagar overflowing near the Tank Bund and flooding an adjacent park. — Representational Image/DC

Heavy downpour leads to traffic snarls

SRSP officials lifted nine gates to release flood water. Officials said the inflows reached 46,645 cusecs and officials released water of 2,500 cusecs for the escape gates and 3,500 cusecs for the Kakatiya canal. — DC Image

SRSP gates lifted, flood released into Godavari

She participated in various programmes including the launch of the National Cancer Grid at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center in Aganampudi. — Twitter

First in AP: Health minister Rajini launches cancer screening kits in Vizag



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

President remark row escalates as BJP, Congress both seek apology

Lok Sabha members protest in the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

TRS MPs disrupt parliament for fifth day over inflation, GST

In the Lok Sabha, TRS members trooped into the well of the House soon after the proceedings commenced. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

ED grills Sonia Gandhi for 6 hours; Congress MPs detained for stir

Congress President Sonia Gandhi leaves from her residence to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->