Civic chief goes overboard on KTR’s birthday; suspended

HYDERABAD: An enthusiastic official who issued memos to his juniors for not attending the birthday celebrations of IT minister K.T. Rama Rao at Bellampalli on July 24 landed in trouble. The minister asked commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) N. Satyanarayana to suspend the official, municipal commissioner G. Gangadhar, for issuing the memos.

"I am the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration. Read about an over enthusiastic municipal commissioner issuing a memo to subordinates for not attending my birthday celebrations! Have asked the CDMA director to suspend the MC for his absurd behavior (sic)," Rama Rao said on his social media handles.

Officials from the Bellampalli Government Hospital informed that a huge plantation drive was taken up to mark the birthday celebrations of Rama Rao on the hospital premises. They said 250 saplings were planted within the hospital premises and 100 outside it. Four officials were absent as it was Sunday. Irked over this, the municipal commissioner issued memos and sought an explanation within 24 hours.

The memo observed that the four staff members ignored a WhatsApp message which informed them to attend the celebrations. The notice sought an explanation on why action should not be taken against the staff members — T. Rajeshwari, S. Purnachandar, A. Mohan and Sravan —within 24 hours after receiving the memo. Disciplinary action will be taken against you and your superiors will be informed if you don't respond to this memo,” the memo stated.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the CDMA director early on the day said he would issue a memo to municipal commissioner for misuse of power. However, later on the day, after Rama Rao’s social media post, Satyanarayana issued a suspension order. The order stated that the municipal commissioner would be placed under suspension for further inquiry.