BJP gaining in strength, will form next government in TS: Scindia

HYDERABAD: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday alleged that the TRS government was neck-deep in corruption, which is why the party leaders feared Enforcement Directorate and CBI probes. He said that the BJP was steadily strengthening in Telangana because people are with it and they will ensure a BJP rule in the state.

After participating in the Sansad Pravas Yojana, Scindia, who is on a two-day visit to the city, spoke to reporters and criticsed the state government for failing to implement Central schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, among others.

He said that the Narendra Modi government has ensured a 10 per cent increase of central revenue to states. The Telangana government has been misusing this, he alleged adding that the state government was ignoring problems of the people.

To a query on setting up of turmeric board for Nizamabad district and reopening of Cement Corporation of India unit in Adilabad, Scindia said that the Centre had allocated funds for Metro Rail and other developmental works in the state.

Reacting to frequent technical snags in flights, the minister asserted that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has conducted many spot checks and other measures. “The DGCA had earlier this week ordered SpiceJet to operate 50 per cent of its flights for next eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunctions.”

Reacting to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdary’s remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Scindia said that Congress leaders had hurt the feelings of citizens by criticising the country’s highest office.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and others were present.