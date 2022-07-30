  
Nation Politics 30 Jul 2022 BJP gaining in stren ...
Nation, Politics

BJP gaining in strength, will form next government in TS: Scindia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 30, 2022, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2022, 9:36 am IST
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visits the Bhagyalakshmi temple at charminar. (Photo by arrangement)
 Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visits the Bhagyalakshmi temple at charminar. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday alleged that the TRS government was neck-deep in corruption, which is why the party leaders feared Enforcement Directorate and CBI probes. He said that the BJP was steadily strengthening in Telangana because people are with it and they will ensure a BJP rule in the state.

After participating in the Sansad Pravas Yojana, Scindia, who is on a two-day visit to the city, spoke to reporters and criticsed the state government for failing to implement Central schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, among others.

He said that the Narendra Modi government has ensured a 10 per cent increase of central revenue to states. The Telangana government has been misusing this, he alleged adding that the state government was ignoring problems of the people.

To a query on setting up of turmeric board for Nizamabad district and reopening of Cement Corporation of India unit in Adilabad, Scindia said that the Centre had allocated funds for Metro Rail and other developmental works in the state.

Reacting to frequent technical snags in flights, the minister asserted that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has conducted many spot checks and other measures.  “The DGCA had earlier this week ordered SpiceJet to operate 50 per cent of its flights for next eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunctions.”

Reacting to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdary’s remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Scindia said that Congress leaders had hurt the feelings of citizens by criticising the country’s highest office.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and others were present.

...
Tags: bjp steady in telangana, scindia two-day visit to hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Scindia suggested BJP cadre to use social media to reach people
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Jyotiraditya Scindia investigating the incident

Latest From Nation

It may be recalled that ever since news of Rajgopal Reddy’s (in picture) meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi earlier this month was reported, speculation about the Congress MLA’s political future was revived. — DC Image

Komatireddy jr soon in BJP fold, confirms party

Another video showed Hussainsagar overflowing near the Tank Bund and flooding an adjacent park. — Representational Image/DC

Heavy downpour leads to traffic snarls

SRSP officials lifted nine gates to release flood water. Officials said the inflows reached 46,645 cusecs and officials released water of 2,500 cusecs for the escape gates and 3,500 cusecs for the Kakatiya canal. — DC Image

SRSP gates lifted, flood released into Godavari

She participated in various programmes including the launch of the National Cancer Grid at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center in Aganampudi. — Twitter

First in AP: Health minister Rajini launches cancer screening kits in Vizag



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

President remark row escalates as BJP, Congress both seek apology

Lok Sabha members protest in the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image

Murmu scripts history; becomes India's first tribal President

Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal woman President of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

India sams China, Pak over PoK project

India on Tuesday severely criticised the reported move by both China and Pakistan for third-party participation in some projects on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->