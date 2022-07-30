  
BJP brings Amaravati into limelight, promises to complete capital in two years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jul 30, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2022, 12:17 am IST
 BJP Mahila Morcha leaders and activists felicitate Somu Veerraju during three years since he took charge as the president in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati issue is set to flare up with the week-long padayatra of the BJP from Friday, which would seek Amaravati as the only capital of AP state.

Telugu Desam has been leading the pro-Amaravati movement for the past three years after the YSRC came to power and the BJP used to extend its support. This time, the BJP adopted the Amaravati issue as its own by launching the padayatra under the banner of ‘Manam-Mana Amaravati-BJP Sankalpa Yatra’.

The padayatra commenced at Undavalli of Tadepall mandal, the gateway to Amaravati.

The BJP is focusing on strengthening its base in Amaravati villages, claiming that all the works in Amaravati were carried with funds given by the BJP-led central government.

BJP was the first political party to pass a resolution for two states in 1998 and later passed Rayalaseema resolution seeking the establishment of the high court in Kurnool. After the united AP division, TD won the election and formed the government in 2014 with the support of BJP and the saffron party joined the government.

The BJP then put aside the Rayalaseema declaration due to its involvement in the government but it supported the cause of Amaravati.

After the announcement of Three Capitals decision by Chief Minister Jagan Reddy, TD started protests and agitations.

As the election buzz started in AP, the BJP started the Amaravati Walkathon by focusing public attention on the Amaravati issue.

Inaugurating the walkathon, state BJP president Somu Veerraju slammed the YSR Congress government for its failure to develop Amaravati as the capital city. He turned critical of the previous TD rule for taking lands from the farmers via land pooling and yet failing to build the capital.

BJP Guntur district president Patibandla Ramakrishna, leader Sannakayala Umasankar, Valluru Jayaprakasah and other leaders participated in the programme.

...
