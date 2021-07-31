Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2021 Dalit Bandhu: PILs f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dalit Bandhu: PILs filed in Telangana HC against TRS government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 31, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2021, 7:13 am IST
Move to implement the scheme and distribute cash only in Huzurabad challenged
Social activist Akkala Suresh Kumar, the Telangana Republic Party, the Janavahini Party and others have alleged in their PILs that this was aimed at wooing a section of the voters ahead of Huzurabad bypolls. — Twitter
 Social activist Akkala Suresh Kumar, the Telangana Republic Party, the Janavahini Party and others have alleged in their PILs that this was aimed at wooing a section of the voters ahead of Huzurabad bypolls. — Twitter

Hyderabad: A set of public interest litigations (PILs) has been filed in the Telangana High court, saying the TRS government is motivately distributing public money under the Dalita Bandhu scheme only in poll-bound Huzurabad constituency to gain votes for the ruling party in the coming bypolls.

Social activist Akkala Suresh Kumar, the Telangana Republic Party, the Janavahini Party and others have alleged in their PILs that this was aimed at wooing a section of the voters to ensure victory for the TRS in the coming bypoll. They wanted the scheme to be rolled out through the state.

 

The petitioners said, "The Scheduled Caste (Dalit) people remain poor in every part of the state and they were all eligible to get the benefit of the scheme, not just the Dalits in one constituency.”

They requested the court to direct the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana state to take action against government under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act. The scheme could be seen as an attempt by the TRS and its government to influence the voters in the upcoming polls, they said.

 

...
Tags: public interest litigation, telangana high court, social activist akkala suresh kumar, telangana republic party, janavahini party, election commission, chief electoral officer, influence voters
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Different groups must be involved in creating awareness and communicating to people in the right manner about following Covid-19 protocols, says Dr G.V.S, Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad. — PTI

Two Delta Plus Covid cases in TS, experts say following all norms

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh posted a video on his Facebook page and warned the public and police to stay away from the temple. — PTI

Illegal temple, 3 BJP activists held

. The state government has not implemented the minimum wage of Rs 18,000 for anganwadis. — Representational image/DC

Kadapa Anganwadi workers stage dharna

Justice Challa Kodanaram. (Facebook)

Farewell to Justice Challa Kodanaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

CII-Serum Institute to work to expand vaccination across small towns, rural areas

A health worker prepares to inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

Support peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a delegation level meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

SC defers hearing in Kerala fishermen killing case for August 2

The apex court had in its order earlier on June 15, closed all the proceedings in India against the two Italian Marines accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->