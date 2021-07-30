Nation Politics 30 Jul 2021 AP to distribute 90, ...
Nation, Politics

AP to distribute 90,000 TIDCO houses to beneficiaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 30, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 12:18 am IST
28.30 lakh houses will be constructed for eligible persons at a cost of Rs1,08,553 crore by 2023
Housing minister Ranganatha Raju. (Photo: Twitter@ranganathrajuch)
 Housing minister Ranganatha Raju. (Photo: Twitter@ranganathrajuch)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government is committed to complete the housing initiative, wherein 28.30 lakh houses will be constructed for eligible persons at a cost of Rs1,08,553 crore by 2023.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, housing minister Ranganatha Raju said the government is firm on taking the housing projects forward. In the first phase, so far, 15,60,227 houses were under construction. In the second phase, 12.70 lakh houses will be constructed.

 

The entire construction is being taken up without any scope for corruption and compromise on quality of the houses, the minister stressed.

A sum of Rs1,200 crore would be spent on drinking water and Rs32,909 crore for infrastructure facilities like roads, power and drainage system in these housing colonies.

Raju said a joint collector has been assigned to each district to oversee the housing initiative. Similarly, a special officer at mandal level has been assigned to monitor the works at each layout.

The government has been supplying sand free of cost for the project while other materials like steel, cement and iron are being supplied at lesser than the market price.

 

Addressing a separate press conference, municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana said a section of the media is constantly making efforts to promote the TD by spreading canards against the YSRC government. Chief minister Jagan has been keeping up his promise by building houses to all the deserving people across the state. Although he initially promised to give 20 lakh houses, the number reached over 30 lakh houses for the poor.

Referring to TIDCO housing, minister Satyanarayana said the government approved the construction of 2.62 lakh houses. Soon, around 90,000 houses will be distributed to the beneficiaries.

 

...
Tags: ranganatha raju, tidco houses
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

There is a storage of 210.9946 tmc-ft of water in the dam, against the total capacity of 215tmc. (Twitter)

Srisailam dam lifts 10 gates due to heavy inflow of floodwaters

Fully armed assam police entering Mizoram. (Twitter)

Mizoram seeks Centre’s help

Advocate Shravan Kumar pointed out that there were only 13 regular staff members in government-run teacher training institutes out of 212 sanctioned posts whereas it was an equally poor 20 per cent in universities and government colleges. — DC file photo

Explain logic behind ‘outsourcing’ faculty in varsities, HC to State

Neither the department of AYUSH nor the state government is taking interest in restoring the heritage building to its former glory. — DC file photo

Plea to save Nizamia Tibbi College’s heritage structure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Muslims will face no loss due to CAA: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo:PTI)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

BS Yediyurappa to resign as Karnataka CM, says an honour to have served the state

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Home minister has 'failed' country: Rahul on Assam-Mizoram border violence

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->