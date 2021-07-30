AP to distribute 90,000 TIDCO houses to beneficiaries

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government is committed to complete the housing initiative, wherein 28.30 lakh houses will be constructed for eligible persons at a cost of Rs1,08,553 crore by 2023.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, housing minister Ranganatha Raju said the government is firm on taking the housing projects forward. In the first phase, so far, 15,60,227 houses were under construction. In the second phase, 12.70 lakh houses will be constructed.

The entire construction is being taken up without any scope for corruption and compromise on quality of the houses, the minister stressed.

A sum of Rs1,200 crore would be spent on drinking water and Rs32,909 crore for infrastructure facilities like roads, power and drainage system in these housing colonies.

Raju said a joint collector has been assigned to each district to oversee the housing initiative. Similarly, a special officer at mandal level has been assigned to monitor the works at each layout.

The government has been supplying sand free of cost for the project while other materials like steel, cement and iron are being supplied at lesser than the market price.

Addressing a separate press conference, municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana said a section of the media is constantly making efforts to promote the TD by spreading canards against the YSRC government. Chief minister Jagan has been keeping up his promise by building houses to all the deserving people across the state. Although he initially promised to give 20 lakh houses, the number reached over 30 lakh houses for the poor.

Referring to TIDCO housing, minister Satyanarayana said the government approved the construction of 2.62 lakh houses. Soon, around 90,000 houses will be distributed to the beneficiaries.