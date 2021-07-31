Nation Politics 30 Jul 2021 800 MPTCs to contest ...
Nation, Politics

800 MPTCs to contest against TRS in Huzurabad bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 31, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Protesting against the government's attitude towards them, they said they would fight for their self-respect
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

WARANGAL: In a major jolt to the TRS, hundreds of mandal parishad territorial constituency (MPTC) members declared revolt against the government in Warangal on Friday. Protesting against the government's attitude towards them, they said they would fight for their self-respect.

During a press conference in Warangal, they declared that 800 MPTC chiefs would contest against the TRS in the upcoming Huzurabad by-election.

 

Vem Vasudeva Reddy, erstwhile Warangal district president of the state MPTC Forum, said they unanimously elected Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, to alleviate their problems and become their voices in the government but nothing of that sort happened.

He felt that the government was not going to take care of them and that they did not even have the value of the ward members in villages. "We are left without funds or government priority. We were humiliated by increasing our honorarium by 30 per cent. What should we do to the people who elected us when there is no funding?" he asked.

 

