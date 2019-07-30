Nation Politics 30 Jul 2019 JD(U) walks out of R ...
Nation, Politics

JD(U) walks out of RS in Triple Talaq debate, odds now in favour of BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 30, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier introduced the contentious Triple Talaq bill saying it was a matter of ‘equality’.
(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)ust before walking out, JD(U) leader and member of the Rajya Sabha Bashishtha Narain Singh said, 'Hum iss ka bahishkar karte hain.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: NDA ally and led Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Janata Dal (United) staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion on the contentious Triple Talaq bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier introduced the contentious Triple Talaq bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men, for consideration and passage by Rajya Sabha saying it was a matter of ‘equality’.

 

“This is a matter of gender justice, dignity and equality,” the law minister was quoted as saying while tabling the bill that has been already cleared by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amidst a walkout by the Opposition parties. The ruling BJP, the Opposition Congress and the Trinamool Congress earlier issued whips to their members to be present in the House today.

The walkout is expected to bring down the majority mark, is going to make it easier for the government to push through the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Just before walking out, JD(U) leader and member of the Rajya Sabha Bashishtha Narain Singh said that his party followed the ideology of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan and stated that they opposed the Bill. “Hum iss ka bahishkar karte hain,” he said.

 

...
