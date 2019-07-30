Nation Politics 30 Jul 2019 Don't use lord ...
Nation, Politics

Don't use lord Ram's name to create ruckus and anger: Ashok Gehlot

ANI
Published Jul 30, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 10:03 am IST
West Bengal Chief Minister had reacted angrily to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in May.
Workers TMC party and the BJP have sparred over the chanting of 'Jai Sri Ram' over the past few months.
 Workers TMC party and the BJP have sparred over the chanting of 'Jai Sri Ram' over the past few months.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Monday that the name of Lord Ram should not be used to create ruckus and spread anger.

"If someone does so byheart then it is good, but if someone is made to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans unwillingly, it's wrong. What would be the condition of our country if such an environment is created by taking the god's name and raising slogans," Gehlot asked in the state Assembly.

 

While chanting Jai Shi Ram slogan in the House to which opposition reciprocated, the Chief Minister said, "You (BJP) have owned Jai Shri Ram, but members of both ruling party and the opposition were happy when I chanted Jai Shri Ram. It is unfortunate that you start owning him just as you did with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Ambedkar ji. It is wrong."

West Bengal Chief Minister had reacted angrily to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in May. Workers of her TMC party and the BJP have sparred over the chanting of 'Jai Sri Ram' over the past few months.

...
Tags: ashok gehlot, jai shi ram slogan, bjp
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

CM Yogi's two-day trip is scheduled for August 12-13 during which he will visit Vladivostok city in Russia. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi will embark to Russia in August

The letter is addressed to the 'Board of Directors and Coffee Day family'. (Photo: File)

'I have failed, hope you will forgive me': Siddhartha's letter before he went missing

BJP Working President JP Nadda, General Secretary BL Santosh, Jammu and Kashmir party President and Deputy Chief Minister Ravinder Rana and Kavinder Gupta will attend the meeting. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to hold meeting on J&K today

Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials. (Photo: Twitter/ Ghaziabad police)

Top UP officers take chopper ride to shower flowers on Kanwar pilgrims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Built in 1959, Odisha secretariat's name changed to 'Lok Seva Bhawan'

This was announced by Patnaik while replying to a debate on the demands of the Home and General Administration departments in the Assembly. (Photo: File)
 

Kerala police bid adieu to sniffer dog Thander, cremated with state honours

Thander was working in the Explosives Detection Wing at Kollam. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tecno Phantom 9 review: The underrated mid-ranger

The phone features a 6.39-inches AMOLED screen with a dew-drop type notch.
 

Photos: Hot sisters Gigi, Bella Hadid set the temperature soaring in Greece

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 

Paytm Money plans to start stock broking, pension schemes sales by March

Paytm Money already sells mutual fund on its platform and claims to have clocked 40 per cent share in the direct mutual fund segment in the country.
 

Tired of sitting idle, IAS officer applies for voluntary retirement

(Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rajya Sabha approves Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Sitharaman hoped that the proposed amendments will help in timely disposal of cases and said that the delay at admission stage was itself worrying. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MP demands reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs in private sector

Gavit, who has been elected from Nandurbar constituency in Maharashtra, which is a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes, said that people belonging to weaker sections were getting skilled under the initiatives of the government in the tribal areas. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Congress holds prayer meet for well-being of Unnao rape victim

The party in a statement said the Congress workers are praying because the victim's life is in danger and that it stands with her in her fight for justice. (Photo: File)

Shashi Tharoor wants ‘election’, not ‘selection’ of Congress president

Dr Shashi Tharoor

Senior Andhra Congress leader Mukesh Goud dies at 60

Goud, who passed away at the age of 60, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham