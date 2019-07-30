Nation Politics 30 Jul 2019 Crimes rising in Del ...
Crimes rising in Delhi, can’t live in denial anymore: Arvind Kejriwal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 30, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
On July 16, three AAP Rajya Sabha members took the issue of worsening law and order situation in the city to Home Minister Amit Shah.
 Law and order, and police come under the jurisdiction of the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with whom Kejriwal shares a strained relationship. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Raising concern over the increasing crime rate in New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he would like to be part of a concerted effort to develop an action plan to tackle the situation.

"Heinous crimes are on the rise in Delhi and particularly crimes against women are increasing. Living in denial will only worsen the situation. We are ready to cooperate with the Centre and LG. We all need to develop a concrete action plan,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

 

Law and order, and police come under the jurisdiction of the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with whom Kejriwal shares a strained relationship.

On July 16, three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members took the issue of worsening law and order situation in the city to Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to look into the performance of the Delhi police.

The request by the ruling party came after Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijendra Gupta's wife got robbed on the street.

“The Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta’s wife is also not safe, let alone the common public. At Mandi House, two bike riders stopped Shobha Gupta’s car, snatched her bag and fled. If this is the level of security for the VIPs who run Delhi Police, then what should the people of Delhi feel about their security?” Sanjay Singh has said.

