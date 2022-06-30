  
TS returns land 'encroached' by Etala Rajender's kin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 30, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2022, 7:37 am IST
According to a survey by revenue officials, the poultry enterprise had encroached 85 acres of assigned lands belonging to 65 assignees
 TS government on Wednesday returned the assigned lands, allegedly encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by family members of Huzurabad BJP MLA Etala Rajender, to farmers of Atchampet and Hakimpet villages in Medak district. (file/facebook)

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday returned the assigned lands, allegedly encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by family members of Huzurabad BJP MLA Etala Rajender, to farmers of Atchampet and Hakimpet villages in Medak district.

According to a survey by revenue officials, the poultry enterprise had encroached 85 acres of assigned lands belonging to 65 assignees in the Atchampet and Masaipet mandals of Medak.

Further, the survey found that Jamuna Hatcheries had constructed sheds on these land parcels.

Revenue officials handed over the ownership documents to assignees on Wednesday in the presence of a large police force. TRS Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, TRS Narsapur MLA Ch. Madan Reddy were present when the ownership documents were handed over to the assignees. Prabhakar Reddy stated that the revenue department had so far identified 85 acres and 19 guntas of assigned land encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries.

Masaipet MRO Malathi completed the Panchanama of assigned lands and handed over a copy of the Panchanama report to woman farmer Perika Shyamala. The Panchanama was conducted under the supervision of Medak and Narsapur Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs).

The issue sparked a political uproar in the state in May 2021, when Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao sacked Etala Rajender from his Cabinet over allegations that his family's poultry business had encroached on assigned lands.

Etala quit the TRS party and tendered his resignation as MLA in June 2021. Subsequently, he ran for the BJP in the Huzurabad bypolls, and in November 2021, he had trounced the TRS with a good margin.

Following this, the TRS and BJP had engaged in a contentious political debate that altered the political climate of the state and laid the groundwork for the 2023 Assembly elections.

