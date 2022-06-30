KCR to take part in Yashwant Sinha's rally in city on July 2

CM KCR will address the gathering at Jala Vihar which will be followed by Sinha's address. (file/ Twitter)

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will organise a bike rally on July 2 from the Begumpet airport to Jala Vihar to welcome Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate for the Presidential election, who will be arriving in the city for campaigning.

Sinha will arrive at the Begumpet airport by a special flight at 11 am on July 2. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, ministers and other TRS leaders will extend a grand welcome to Sinha with a bike rally to Jala Vihar. The rally is expected to have 5,000 to 6,000 bikes. The CM will address the gathering at Jala Vihar which will be followed by Sinha's address.

Rama Rao has deputed ministers and MLAs from the city to make grand arrangements at Jala Vihar to organise a grand reception on July 2 for Sinha. He also held a meeting with ministers and MLAs from the city to review the arrangements to be made for the visit.

Following this meeting, ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali, MP G.Ranjit Reddy, MLA Maganti Gopinath, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, GHMC mayor G.Vijayalaxmi, deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha, TS Beverage Corporation chairman Gajjela Nagesh visited Jala Vihar on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements.

After the meeting at Jala Vihar, Sinha will proceed to Gandhi Bhavan to meet Congress legislators and Darussalam to meet AIMIM legislators separately and seek their votes.

The TRS has decided to extend support to Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election. In the previous Presidential election in 2017, the TRS had supported the BJP-led NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind. At that time, the TRS had similarly organised a grand reception for Kovind at the same venue Jala Vihar.