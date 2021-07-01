TS to intensify fight against AP projects on River Krishna

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue, according to official sources. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to intensify its fight against the Andhra Pradesh government's ‘illegal projects’ on river Krishna. The government will write letters to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Union jal shakti ministry complaining against AP's Rayalaseema lift irrigation project (RLIP) and expansion of Pothireddypadu project.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue, according to official sources.

This follows AP’s Cabinet decision on Wednesday to complain against the Telangana government taking up hydel power generation in Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects ignoring the KRMB and the Centre’s orders.

The Chief Minister reviewed Krishna water issue with senior officials on Wednesday after AP Cabinet adopted a resolution to fight for the state’s rights on Krishna river and declared that there was no question of any compromise on utilising its due share of river waters.

Official sources said the Chief Minister took a serious view of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's reported comments in the Cabinet meeting that he was keeping silent on Krishna water row for the sake of AP people living in Telangana saying that Telangana government may trouble AP people in Telangana if he reacted in the manner in which Telangana ministers have been reacting by abusing his father late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and himself calling them thieves and dacoits.

He reportedly felt that with these unwarranted comments, Jagan was trying to divert people's attention from illegal projects and attempting to create rift between people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He is learnt to have said that Seemandhra people in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana feel more safe and secure in Telangana than during the days in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana government never discriminated or troubled anyone who settled in Hyderabad from any state in the country or from any part of the world.

Meanwhile, energy minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at the AP government for deciding to go ahead with its projects on Krishna. He said the Telangana government's fight was only against Andhra rulers who were hurting the interests of Telangana state and it had nothing against Andhra people, who settled in Telangana for livelihood.

Reddy said the Telangana government would continue hydel power generation in all projects over Krishna as it was the right of Telangana state and nobody could stop the government from doing this. He asked the AP government to remember that Telangana was a state and Chandrashekar Rao was its Chief Minister and not a region that was part of Andhra Pradesh earlier.