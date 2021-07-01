Mayor in eye of a storm after GHMC virtual meet

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal R Vijayalakshmi, who made headlines for all wrong reasons from day one of her taking charge, has once again drawn criticism not only from the Opposition corporators but also from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) high command as well.

Her unilateral decision to conduct the virtual meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council seems to have stirred up a hornet’s nest with the TRS corporates expressing their dissent over the way she had held the meeting without giving prior intimation to the ruling party. They strongly objected to her holding the virtual meeting to discuss budget and other public related issues, that too after the lockdown was lifted in the state.

On the other hand, the BJP corporators staged a dharna in front of the Mayor's chamber on Wednesday at the GHMC headquarters, demanding to hold a physical meeting. They raised slogans against the government and asked why a virtual meeting of the civic body council was held while a physical meeting was held for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on the same day. The corporators even questioned why there was Covid-19 protocol in place only in the GHMC council while Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao had been participating in a series of inaugurals and physical review meetings post lockdown. The corporators also questioned why the media persons were not allowed in the GHMC headquarters if the administration was transparent as the TRS corporators claimed.

Official sources said Vijayalakshmi did not even give time to prepare an agenda to hold the virtual meeting and they were forced to hold the meeting without a proper agenda which drew criticism from all walks of life. Out of 156 members present in the virtual meeting, only 10 members were allowed to speak, that too only on two subjects - sanitation and health. Sources said though the corporation had a good four months’ time, the Mayor did not give prior intimation to them to prepare on the topics.

Kakkireni Chetana, BJP corporator from Hubsiguda said the virtual budget meeting was just for namesake to pass the pre-approved budget. She said that such a meeting was held only to mute the voices of Opposition corporators. The Hubsiguda corporator said, "When GWMC council can hold physical meeting, TRS leaders can actively campaign in Huzurnagar bypoll and Chandrashekar Rao and MA&UD minister can participate in inaugurals, why did the city Mayor opt for a virtual meeting that too after lifting the lockdown and without any prior notice?" She said most of the Opposition corporators did not even receive a copy of questions and answers which were to be asked in the council meeting.

Meanwhile, AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju said the GHMC was bankrupt and virtual meetings were held just to mute the Opposition and conduct the council meeting at the TRS’ will. He said if the Mayor held a physical meeting, Opposition corporators would certainly raise issues pertaining to the distribution of Rs 10,000 cash compensation to flood victims, unkept city sanitation apart from various other issues. "A virtual meeting was held just to mute the Opposition and to deprive them of raising division level issues. Surprisingly, despite flash floods during October last year, the GHMC has not yet geared up with a monsoon action plan yet. In fact, there was no mention or allocation of funds for the much-hyped Strategic Nala Developmental Programme. To evade public grievances, accountability and transparency, the Mayor, after a brainstorming session, decided to hold a virtual meeting", he added.

A top TRS leader, requesting anonymity, said the high command was unhappy over Vijaylakhmi's one-sided decision to hold a virtual council meeting. He said the city Mayor had not given any intimation to the high command and it was just a unilateral decision. "Even TRS corporators were ignored and were not given an opportunity to talk or raise division wise problems. The issue has been to the notice of the party high command which too expressed displeasure, claiming the party was caught under unnecessary criticism," he added.