Nation Politics 30 Jun 2021 Decks cleared for ne ...
Nation, Politics

Decks cleared for new IT policy in AP; IT giants say it's better than past TD offer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 1, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 12:31 am IST
The new IT policy would play a major role in transforming Vizag as the IT Capital of Andhra Pradesh
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Visakhapatnam: Decks have been cleared for Andhra Pradesh’s new IT policy 2021-24 formulated by the YSRC government as it won approval from the state cabinet on Wednesday. The details of the new policy will be officially released soon.

The old policy formulated in 2016-20 by the then TD government expired in March, 2020. The Covid19 lockdown in the first wave and curfews in the second wave halted the progress of works for the new policy.

 

The new IT policy would play a major role in transforming Vizag as the IT Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The draft of the new policy has been distributed for discussion and comments, among the IT companies and the IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP).

“The new IT policy is simple yet attractive. It will hopefully spin the IT sector in the state. The government might have drafted it keeping in view its aim to create AP as one of the top IT-specializing states in the world,” an ITAAP executive told DC.]

Some of the highlights of the new IT policy, sources hint, would be an `Integrated Technology Park’ in Vizag, a Technology Research University, incubation centers, development of new labs, co-working spaces and state data centres besides multiple fiscal incentives to the employers.

 

“For the first time, an employment creation incentive will be introduced in the state. Under this, 10 per cent of the CTC will be given as incentive for creation of every new employee and this will be applicable to existing companies too,” the ITAAP sources said.

Fifty per cent reimbursement on quality certification, applying industrial power tariffs to all IT units, transport subsidy of 500 per employee per month for two years are the other attractive features of the policy.

“The disbursement of incentive to eligible enterprises shall take place within six months from the date of issue of the order,” said a CEO of an IT company in Vizag.

 

On start-ups, the government shall launch a flagship start-up promotion scheme for early-stage start-ups under the name of ‘Accelerate Start-ups in Andhra Pradesh (ASAP)’ as per the new policy.

A fund of Rs 100 crore shall be co-created in partnership with a consortium of Venture Capitals and Private Equity firms and universities, for funding the start-ups in the state.

Speaking to DC, an ITAAP executive said, “It would be nice if the new policy is introduced with retrospective effect, from April 1, 2020, the date on which the old policy expired.”

 

...
Tags: it policy ap, andhra pradesh, jagan, new it policy, it park, vizag, vishakapatnam, ap it park
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

BJP workers show a sword on a damaged vehicle after clash with farmers protesting against three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

BJP men scuffle with farmers at Ghazipur

14 drones were launched reportedly from across the International Border and LoC in the recent past. (Representational Photo:AFP)

More drones seen in Jammu; security agencies put on alert

According to forest officials, the 10-11-year-old leopardess got entangled in a snare set up by poachers in the reserve forest area close to the village. (Representational Image: PTI)

Severed carcass of leopard found near a village in Chittoor district

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the Centre had allotted 25.5 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers quota to Telangana for kharif of which 8.38 lakh metric tonnes including 4.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea stocks were available in the state at present. (AFP Photo)

Telangana meets 25% kharif target in June, thanks to copious rains



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No alliance with AIMIM for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena MLA urges Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with PM Modi, BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra/File)

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)

Top BJP leaders discuss preparations for assembly polls in 5 states in 2022

BJP National President JP Nadda at a meeting with party's National General Secretaries at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hints at returning to active politics

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham