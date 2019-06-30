Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

TMC leader's husband shot dead in Bengal, party calls for strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 30, 2019, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 8:37 pm IST
Dilip Ram, the husband of panchayat pradhan and senior Trinamool leader Neetu Ram, was shot dead by unidentified men at Bandel on Saturday.
Dilip Ram was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: Representational)
 Dilip Ram was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: Representational)

Hooghly: West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress called for a 24-hour bandh in Churchura, near Kolkata after the husband of a local party leader was shot dead.

Dilip Ram, the husband of panchayat pradhan and senior TMC leader Neetu Ram, was shot dead by unidentified men at Bandel in Hooghly district on Saturday. The murder took place at the local railway station.

 

The man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

As the police started investigation, the party called a strike. Shops and business establishments were shut in several parts of the city.  

Several parts of West Bengal including Hooghly, Bhatpara, and Kankinara have been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties TMC and BJP.

