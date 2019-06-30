Telugu CMs may meet once again in Amaravati

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy may meet again at Amaravati, to tackle prickly issues that the officials of the two states are unable to resolve.

The two Chief Ministers had met on Friday to open the doors for discussion on issues between the two states that have been pending since bifurcation.

According to the road map drawn up on Friday, both sides discussed the issues on Saturday at Hyderabad. The teams are likely to meet at Tirupati in 10 days for further discussions. By the third week of July, both teams will prepare final reports for the respective Chief Ministers.

If both sides come to a common opinion on any issue, those will be cleared with the approval of Chief Ministers. If the committees leave it to the Chief Ministers, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet at Amaravati and try to resolve them.

The officials of both governments are of the opinion that there will be no hurdles in resolving the outstanding issues as the both Chief Ministers from the Telugu states are ready to adopt a give-and-take policy in resolving the issues.