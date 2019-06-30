Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 30 Jun 2019 Telugu CMs may meet ...
Nation, Politics

Telugu CMs may meet once again in Amaravati

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 12:56 am IST
According to the road map drawn up on Friday, both sides discussed the issues on Saturday at Hyderabad.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy may meet again at Amaravati, to tackle prickly issues that the officials of the two states are unable to resolve.

The two Chief Ministers had met on Friday to open the doors for discussion on issues between the two states that have been pending since bifurcation.

 

According to the road map drawn up on Friday, both sides discussed the issues on Saturday at Hyderabad. The teams are likely to meet at Tirupati in 10 days for further discussions. By the third week of July, both teams will prepare final reports for the respective Chief Ministers.

If both sides come to a common opinion on any issue, those will be cleared with the approval of Chief Ministers. If the committees leave it to the Chief Ministers, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet at Amaravati and try to resolve them.

The officials of both governments are of the opinion that there will be no hurdles in resolving the outstanding issues as the both Chief Ministers from the Telugu states are ready to adopt a give-and-take policy in resolving the issues.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

C. Divakaran

Dearth of effective leaders in CPI, CPM: C. Divakaran

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar attending Janaspandana programme at Mahadevpura in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Govt to decentralise BBMP, says Dr G Parameshwar

M M Mani (Photo: PTI/File)

M M Mani calls custodial death victim a cheat

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

CPM Kannur meet silent on Anthoor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)
 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu camped in Hyderabad, away from AP

N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

AIADMK lifts media gag order on its spokespersons, work to be resumed from July 1

Days after demands for a 'single leader' to lead the outfit peaked, the AIADMK convened a high-level meet here, which decided that it would continue to be led by both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)

PM Narendra Modi to begin second innings of 'Mann ki baat' from June 30

On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, PM Modi had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April. (Photo: File)

Hanumantha Rao submits resignation as AICC Secretary

'If a leader who is supposed to lead us is stepping aside from his responsibility, then what would be the condition of his followers,' Rao said. (Photo: File)

Make India No 1 in world in mitigating natural disasters: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham