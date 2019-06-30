Cricket World Cup 2019

Kadiam Srihari may quit Telangana Rastra Samithi to join BJP

After the TRS took over the government in the state for the second time, Mr Srihari was not considered for a Cabinet position.
Kadiam Srihari
 Kadiam Srihari

Warangal: Former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari is believed to be leaving the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the TRS took over the government in the state for the second time, Mr Srihari was not considered for a Cabinet position. Although he carried the image of a powerful leader in Warangal, he has been ignored within the party for a long time. The issue has now become a hot topic.

 

Political analysts say that the dispute between Mr Srihari and the TRS began after he tried to procure the MLA ticket for the Station Ghanpur constituency in place of Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah. When he was unsuccessful, he wanted his daughter Kavya to be given the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency. The party did not even consider this proposal. Even the follo-wers of Mr Srihari in Wardhannapet and Stat-ion Ghanpur were denied tickets in the panchayat and parishad polls.

Several incidents indicate that TRS leaders were trying to ignore him. During the flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of State Format-ion Day on June, minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was asked to hoist the flag. Mr Srihari was invited, but the flag hoisting was completed without his presence. He expressed his unhappiness over the incident. He was not seen even at the inauguration of the Kale-shwaram Project.

