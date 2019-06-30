JD(S) chief Gowda hits out at BJP for questioning CM Kumaraswamy's US trip

'Is Yeddyurappa's permission required for it? What is wrong in going for for three days...is this a joke?' (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda on Sunday lashed out at the BJP for objecting to Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's ongoing visit to the US, asking whether he should have sought permission for it from saffron party chief in the state, B S Yeddyurappa.

Gowda said Kumaraswamy had gone to the US for the groundbreaking ceremony of Vokkaliga community's Kalabhairaveshwara temple.

"He has not gone for anything else. Our community's Adichunchanagri seminary's Kalabhairaveshwara temple is there. No one from here has given money, Vokkaligas in America have gathered Rs 20 crore for it," Gowda told reporters in Bengaluru.

"Is Yeddyurappa's permission required for it? What is wrong in going for for three days...is this a joke?" he also said, digging at the BJP even further.

He was responding to questions raised by BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa talking about the chief minister's priorities and the number of days he was spending in the US.