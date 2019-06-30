Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India are just one point away from entering the semi-finals. India are currently placed at second, after winning five games from seven matches. (Photo: cricketworldcup/twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS ENG LIVE; Roy, Bairstow put up 50-run partnership
 
Nation Politics 30 Jun 2019 I feel like crying: ...
Nation, Politics

I feel like crying: Ex-Union Minister Arif Khan on fatwa against Nusrat Jahan

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
A fatwa was issued by a cleric against Jahan for Jahan's 'un-Islamic' attire in Parliament on June 25, when she took oath as an MP.
'Is working in films allowed in Islam? Instead of reacting to the issue of the fatwa against Jahan, I feel like crying. Are those declaring fatwa are God? These are the people who spread hatred. They give fatwa so that they can get reactions of others.' (Photo: ANI)
 'Is working in films allowed in Islam? Instead of reacting to the issue of the fatwa against Jahan, I feel like crying. Are those declaring fatwa are God? These are the people who spread hatred. They give fatwa so that they can get reactions of others.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday came out in support of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan after a fatwa was issued against her recently.

Speaking to ANI Arif said, "Is working in films allowed in Islam? Instead of reacting to the issue of the fatwa against Jahan, I feel like crying. Are those declaring fatwa are God? These are the people who spread hatred. They give fatwa so that they can get reactions of others."

 

A fatwa was issued by a cleric against Jahan for her "un-Islamic" attire in Parliament on June 25, when she took oath as an MP.

Meanwhile, Arif, while commenting on allegations of cow smuggling on Pehlu Khan, who was allegedly lynched to death by a mob in Alwar in 2017, said, "I read about allegations against Pehlu Khan. I don't want to speak much about it but I am saddened by it."

While reports claimed that Khan and his sons were booked for smuggling cattle, Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Paris Deshmukh clarified that Khan's name was dropped from the charge sheet after his death.

Deshmukh had said, "Media reports stating that the charge sheet was filed against Pehlu Khan even after his death are incorrect. The name of Pehlu Khan was removed from the charge sheet on account of his death."

...
Tags: nusrat jahan, fatwa, arif khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The Mi-35s are the existing attack choppers of the Indian Air Force and are set to be replaced with the Apache gunships being acquired from the US and slated to be delivered from next month onwards. (Photo: AFP))

India-Russia sign Rs 200 crore anti-tank missile deal

Former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced a protest march from Muzaffarpur to Patna against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. (Photo: File)

Encephalitis outbreak: Kushwaha announces 'Nitish Hatao, Bhavishya Bachao' rally

Other fishermen rescued the four, brought them ashore last night and got them admitted to a government hospital. (Photo: Representational | File)

4 TN fishermen seriously injured after SL navy attacks them



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: BJP MP Balaknath's chopper loses control, spins then flies off

There was one man seen clapping on the scene when the chopper was spinning. (Photo: ANI)
 

WhatsApp is good for our well-being

The research found that the more time people spent on WhatsApp per day, the less lonely they were and the had higher self-esteem as a result of feeling closer to friends and family. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

The chain has been able to embark on its new menu offerings thanks to recent amendments on regulations surrounding private cannabis use in South Africa. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Encephalitis outbreak: Kushwaha announces 'Nitish Hatao, Bhavishya Bachao' rally

Former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced a protest march from Muzaffarpur to Patna against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. (Photo: File)

Dy Speaker of Lok Sabha likely from Shiv Sena: Sources

Earlier reports had stated that the YSR Congress Party and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are also in the race for the post, which have now been refuted. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Nusrat Jahan has done big crime, her marriage not valid under Islam: Cleric

'Both Muslims and Jains won't consider it a marriage,' Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said. (Photo: ANI)

BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

The first meeting was scheduled for June 25 but called off following the death of Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Madan Lal Saini. The BJP won an unprecedented 303 seats in the general election. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM review infra projects, Navy plans at ENC

The Union minster directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham