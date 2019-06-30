Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India are just one point away from entering the semi-finals. India are currently placed at second, after winning five games from seven matches. (Photo: cricketworldcup/twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS ENG LIVE; Roy, Bairstow put up 50-run partnership
 
Nation Politics 30 Jun 2019 Encephalitis outbrea ...
Nation, Politics

Encephalitis outbreak: Kushwaha announces 'Nitish Hatao, Bhavishya Bachao' rally

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Kushwaha, a former ally of the BJP, has been demanding Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's resignation over recent encephalitis deaths in Muzaffarpur.
Former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced a protest march from Muzaffarpur to Patna against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. (Photo: File)
 Former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced a protest march from Muzaffarpur to Patna against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. (Photo: File)

Patna: Former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced a protest march from Muzaffarpur to Patna against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

Kushwaha, a former ally of the BJP, has been demanding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation over recent encephalitis deaths in Muzaffarpur.

 

"We will take out a rally from July 2 to 6. Despite being in power for 14 long years, Nitish Kumar failed to combat encephalitis. Our party has decided that with the support of the common man we will take out rallies. Nitish Ji must resign now. The name of this march is Nitish Hathao, Bhavishya Bachao (Remove Nitish, Save future)," he added.

Death toll in the encephalitis outbreak in Bihar has risen to 134.

As per the official data, Muzaffarpur's Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 113 deaths while there were 21 fatalities at Kejriwal Hospital.

Encephalitis is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney

The Chief Minister had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due the disease.

The state government has also directed the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to contain the disease.

...
Tags: nitish kumar, bihar, encephalitis, upendra kushwaha
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The Mi-35s are the existing attack choppers of the Indian Air Force and are set to be replaced with the Apache gunships being acquired from the US and slated to be delivered from next month onwards. (Photo: AFP))

India-Russia sign Rs 200 crore anti-tank missile deal

'Is working in films allowed in Islam? Instead of reacting to the issue of the fatwa against Jahan, I feel like crying. Are those declaring fatwa are God? These are the people who spread hatred. They give fatwa so that they can get reactions of others.' (Photo: ANI)

I feel like crying: Ex-Union Minister Arif Khan on fatwa against Nusrat Jahan

Other fishermen rescued the four, brought them ashore last night and got them admitted to a government hospital. (Photo: Representational | File)

4 TN fishermen seriously injured after SL navy attacks them



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: BJP MP Balaknath's chopper loses control, spins then flies off

There was one man seen clapping on the scene when the chopper was spinning. (Photo: ANI)
 

WhatsApp is good for our well-being

The research found that the more time people spent on WhatsApp per day, the less lonely they were and the had higher self-esteem as a result of feeling closer to friends and family. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

The chain has been able to embark on its new menu offerings thanks to recent amendments on regulations surrounding private cannabis use in South Africa. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

I feel like crying: Ex-Union Minister Arif Khan on fatwa against Nusrat Jahan

'Is working in films allowed in Islam? Instead of reacting to the issue of the fatwa against Jahan, I feel like crying. Are those declaring fatwa are God? These are the people who spread hatred. They give fatwa so that they can get reactions of others.' (Photo: ANI)

Dy Speaker of Lok Sabha likely from Shiv Sena: Sources

Earlier reports had stated that the YSR Congress Party and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are also in the race for the post, which have now been refuted. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Nusrat Jahan has done big crime, her marriage not valid under Islam: Cleric

'Both Muslims and Jains won't consider it a marriage,' Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said. (Photo: ANI)

BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

The first meeting was scheduled for June 25 but called off following the death of Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Madan Lal Saini. The BJP won an unprecedented 303 seats in the general election. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM review infra projects, Navy plans at ENC

The Union minster directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham