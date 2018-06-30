Surgical strike video political stunt: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the BJP-led Union government released a video footage taken during the surgical strike along Indo-Pak border for political gains.

He said as a former army man, he was surprised that the government allowed such evidences circulate in social media. He said such footages must be kept very secret in view of security of the country.

Speaking to media on Friday, Mr Reddy said also that the state government was behaving with cruelty in the Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer's issue. He said that Congress party supports the agitation by PDS dealers as their demands are justified.

Mr Uttam demanded that the state government held discussions with the PDS dealers and resolved their issues.