search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Siddaramaiah roars: Leaking my casual talk videos unethical

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2018, 6:40 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 6:40 am IST
‘I am not unhappy with coalition govt and there’s no doubt about its stability’ .
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
 Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Breaking his silence on the controversy over video leaks that showed him disapproving of moves by CM H.D. Kumaraswamy to present a fresh budget and also express doubts about the longevity of the government, former CM Siddaramaiah on Friday termed moves to videograph his sessions with his aides as “unethical”.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “You do not know about what I have said and the context in which I said it. Whoever it is, recording my casual talk with someone and making it public without knowing the context is, is doing something unethical" he replied angrily when asked about the videos.

 

He insisted that he was not unhappy with the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state as was being projected by some quarters and there was no doubt about the stability of the government.

“We have formed a coalition government to keep the communal BJP out of power. The coalition government will be stable, there is no doubt about that,” Mr Siddaramaiah, who heads the co-ordination committee of the two parties, added.

Following the meeting, KPCC president, Dr G. Parameshwar said the future of the previous government’s programmes will be discussed in the co-ordination committee meeting.  “During the last co-ordination meeting , we had agreed that the programmes announced by the previous government should continue. There could be discussions on the future of some programmes, but as of now, we have decided that all the programmes should continue,” he said. 

Meanwhile, sources said that though Mr Siddaramaiah has made statements in the favour of the coalition,  he asked Congress leaders during the meeting to take a firm stand during the decision-making process .

He also insisted that all the schemes announced by the previous Congress government should be retained and the Janata Dal (Secular) should not be allowed to bulldoze  them. He expressed his displeasure over Mr Kumaraswamy replacing bureaucrats appointed by the Congress government in important posts.

Tags: siddaramaiah, congress-jd(s) alliance, h d kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Famous Honda robot Asimo dies at the age of 18

The latest model was in its seventh generation and could achieve walking speeds of up to 9km/h. (Photo: Honda)
 

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli's Men in Blue seal series in ruthless fashion

(Photo: BCCI)
 

People in open relationships as satisfied as those in monogamous relationships

The result debunks society’s perception of monogamous unions being the ideal relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Was advised cosmetic surgery, says Deepika, shares how depression story helped others

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ is highest-grossing film of the year.
 

1983 or 2011? Ravi Shastri reveals which World Cup triumph was tough for Team India

Ravi Shastri was a part of the Indian team that won its maiden World Cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev.(Photo: AP)
 

Indian Naval officer all set to sail non-stop, solo for 2018 Golden Globe Race

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy is the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop and solo. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TN is cooperating with idol wing police, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Big Boss is bad for our families: Hindu Makkal Katchi

Kamal Hassan

Sivaji birth anniversary will now be Tamil Nadu government function

After CM Palaniswami on Friday announced that the birth anniversary of actor Sivaji Ganesan would be celebrated as a government event, Sivaji’s son Prabhu thanks the government at a press meet on Friday. (Photo:DC)

CBI begins arguments in Madras high court against discharge of Marans

Madras high court

Kamal Haasan replies to questions on Twitter

Kamal Haasan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham