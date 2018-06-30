Siddaramaiah roars: Leaking my casual talk videos unethical

Bengaluru: Breaking his silence on the controversy over video leaks that showed him disapproving of moves by CM H.D. Kumaraswamy to present a fresh budget and also express doubts about the longevity of the government, former CM Siddaramaiah on Friday termed moves to videograph his sessions with his aides as “unethical”.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “You do not know about what I have said and the context in which I said it. Whoever it is, recording my casual talk with someone and making it public without knowing the context is, is doing something unethical" he replied angrily when asked about the videos.

He insisted that he was not unhappy with the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state as was being projected by some quarters and there was no doubt about the stability of the government.

“We have formed a coalition government to keep the communal BJP out of power. The coalition government will be stable, there is no doubt about that,” Mr Siddaramaiah, who heads the co-ordination committee of the two parties, added.

Following the meeting, KPCC president, Dr G. Parameshwar said the future of the previous government’s programmes will be discussed in the co-ordination committee meeting. “During the last co-ordination meeting , we had agreed that the programmes announced by the previous government should continue. There could be discussions on the future of some programmes, but as of now, we have decided that all the programmes should continue,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that though Mr Siddaramaiah has made statements in the favour of the coalition, he asked Congress leaders during the meeting to take a firm stand during the decision-making process .

He also insisted that all the schemes announced by the previous Congress government should be retained and the Janata Dal (Secular) should not be allowed to bulldoze them. He expressed his displeasure over Mr Kumaraswamy replacing bureaucrats appointed by the Congress government in important posts.