AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published May 30, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Updated May 30, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a deposit scheme of the central government meant for girls, to meet their education and marriage expenses
Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
Nellore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy of Andhra Pradesh during 89th episode of Mann Ki Baat for donating all his earnings after retirement for the education of girls.

“He got accounts opened for about 100 daughters under the 'Sukanya Samridhi Yojana', and deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in it,” PM said.

 

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a small deposit scheme of the central government meant exclusively for girls, to meet the education and marriage expenses of those from poor families.

“My dear countrymen, the mantra of serving the society by rising above the self is a part of our values, our sanskar. Countless people in our country are making this mantra their life’s goal. I came to know about Rambhupal Reddyji, a friend living in Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh. He has donated all his earnings after retirement for the education of (our) daughters,” the PM noted.

 

A resident of Yadavalli village in Giddalur mandal in Prakasam district, generosity is the hallmark of Ram Bhupal, 61, who had worked as a teacher and retired in August last year.

While he deposited his entire retirement benefits for the education of 100 deserving girls he had identified for the help at the end of his service, he had encouraged the students of backward social groups by conducting special classes for them and providing study material to them right from the beginning of his teaching career.

As president of Pachayath Raj teachers association, Rambhupal Reddy also used to motivate good teachers. He was a recipient of the Best Teacher Award from former CMs Rajasekhar Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rambhupal said he did not aim at publicity when he deposited his retirement benefits of Rs 25 lakh to support needy girl students.  “If you do service without any expectation, recognition will come to you in normal course,” Reddy said after the PM referred to his name in the Maan Ki Baat programme.

He said there is no limit to desires. Minimum of one’s earnings is enough to lead a normal life. Hence, he deposited amounts under the SSY scheme to help the girls. He had selected girls only from BPL families though he faced pressure from some other people too to select their children, he said.

 

