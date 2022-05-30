BJP to launch Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan in AP from May 30

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh BJP is sounding the bugle for the saffron party’s political campaign via the holding of a Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan from May 30 to June 14.

As part of this, two Union ministers ,Sarvanand Sonowal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will visit AP on May 31. BJP national president JP Nadda will tour AP on June 6 and 7 and the party will hold public meetings all over AP on June 14.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju said the BJP was organising many programmes to mark eight years of the BJP government led by Narendra Modi. The BJP government will launch Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan, a nation-wide programme from May 30 till June 14, he said.

Veerraju said that on May 30, BJP national president JP Nadda will launch the programme in Delhi. On May 31, PM Modi will launch the Kisan Samman Nidhi programme. Through this, amounts would be credited directly to the farmers' accounts.

All the BJP leaders and activists shall visit houses and brief the various central government schemes introduced and implemented by the Modi government, and also distribute pamphlets.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Water Transport and AYUSH, Sarwanand Sonowal, will visit Visakhapatnam and Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Electronics Rajiv Chandrasekhar will visit Rajahmundry on May 31. The party would explain the welfare programmes of the BJP government to the people through these programmes till June 14.

Veerraju said that on June 6, BJP JP Nadda will meet intellectuals and party state leaders in Vijayawada. Nadda will address a public meeting in Rajahmundry on June 7 and later meet important persons from various fields.

The BJP state president said external affairs minister Jaishankar will attend an event in Visakhapatnam on June 12. The party has decided to hold public meetings in all districts on June 14 across the state.