Nation Politics 30 May 2022 BJP to launch Seva S ...
Nation, Politics

BJP to launch Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan in AP from May 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 30, 2022, 3:23 am IST
Updated May 30, 2022, 3:23 am IST
As part of this, two Union ministers ,Sarvanand Sonowal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will visit AP on May 31
Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju. (DC File)
 Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju. (DC File)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh BJP is sounding the bugle for the saffron party’s political campaign via the holding of a Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan from May 30 to June 14.

As part of this, two Union ministers ,Sarvanand Sonowal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will visit AP on May 31. BJP national president JP Nadda will tour AP on June 6 and 7 and the party will hold public meetings all over AP on June 14.

 

State BJP president Somu Veerraju said the BJP was organising many programmes to mark eight years of the BJP government led by Narendra Modi. The BJP government will launch Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan, a nation-wide programme from May 30 till June 14, he said.

Veerraju said that on May 30, BJP national president JP Nadda will launch the programme in Delhi. On May 31, PM Modi will launch the Kisan Samman Nidhi programme. Through this, amounts would be credited directly to the farmers' accounts.

All the BJP leaders and activists shall visit houses and brief the various central government schemes introduced and implemented by the Modi government, and also distribute pamphlets.

 

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Water Transport and AYUSH, Sarwanand Sonowal, will visit Visakhapatnam and Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Electronics Rajiv Chandrasekhar will visit Rajahmundry on May 31. The party would explain the welfare programmes of the BJP government to the people through these programmes till June 14.

Veerraju said that on June 6, BJP JP Nadda will meet intellectuals and party state leaders in Vijayawada. Nadda will address a public meeting in Rajahmundry on June 7 and later meet important persons from various fields.

 

The BJP state president said external affairs minister Jaishankar will attend an event in Visakhapatnam on June 12. The party has decided to hold public meetings in all districts on June 14 across the state.

...
Tags: seva sushasan garib kalyan scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 30 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Ramagundam Fertilisers Company Limited

PCB bans fertilisers production by RFCL

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Aadhar Authority withdraws warning against photocopies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dravidian or Aryan? Karnataka CM Bommai asks Cong leader Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Stalin marks DMK govt's 1st anniversary with bus travel, public welfare announcements

Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, Stalin especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

BJP ended 'culture of corruption' in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 51 feet bronze statue of Lord Parshuram, at Tezu in Lohit district, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Osmania University. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->