Nation, Politics

3 years: CM opts for social engineering as game changer through good governance in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published May 30, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated May 30, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Vijayasai Reddy, Venkateswarlu and Ramakrishna Reddy said that the CM had fulfilled 95 per cent of the poll promises
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress will celebrate three years of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government by conducting service activities at the party central office at Tadepalli on Monday.

Making the announcement, YSRC national general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy, senior MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, adviser to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others said, “Jagan’s three years of good governance” had changed the scenario in matters of welfare and development.

 

The YSRC will hold an annadanam (poor feeding) and free distribution of saris and perform other service activities, apart from cutting cakes to mark the occasion.

The YSRC leaders claimed that in three years, the CM had proven how social engineering could be a game-changer and social inclusion could pave the way for a healthy society.  
 
YSRC leaders said changing the grammar of education, breathing life into the healthcare system, sowing confidence and hope of good returns among farmers, setting up of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village and ward secretariats, and empowering women and marginalised sections of society economically, socially and politically were some of the sweeping reforms the Chief Minister had brought in.

 

The YSRC leaders recalled that after Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as Chief Minister on May 30, 2019, after winning the elections with 151 seats in the House of 175, the party had won all elections — from bypolls to the Lok Sabha to the local body polls —relegating the Opposition to irrelevance.

Besides effectively handling the Covid pandemic, the Chief Minister had rounded off the third year with an eventful participation at the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit, with focus on green energy, manufacturing sector, port-based infrastructure and skill development, among others.

 

The YSRC leaders said the biggest, most effective and inclusive growth mechanism has been the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system which had driven away middlemen and ended corruption and nepotism, “with money reaching the intended beneficiaries in full and on the dot.”

The state has so far disbursed about Rs 1.85 lakh crore under DBT and non-DBT schemes like Dr YSR Aarogyasri, Jagananna Gorumuddha and the like after Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge, they said.

Vijayasai Reddy, Venkateswarlu and Ramakrishna Reddy said that the CM had fulfilled 95 per cent of the poll promises. Social inclusion and women empowerment had been the other major achievements, evident right from the composition of the Cabinet, appointment of chairman and deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council, Assembly Speaker to the naming of chairpersons and directors of nominated posts and mayors of corporations.

 

andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


