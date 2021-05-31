Lockdown in Telangana extended till June 9 with seven-hour relaxation

The Cabinet has also decided to give grace period of one hour till 2 pm to enable people to reach homes after relaxation time. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to extend the lockdown in Telangana state by 10 more days until June 9 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The decision comes in the wake of an everyday decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

However, the relaxation period has been increased to seven hours every day from 6 am to 1 pm. The Cabinet has also decided to give grace period of one hour till 2 pm to enable people to reach homes after relaxation time. The 17-hour lockdown will be enforced from 1 pm to 6 am from May 31 to June 9. It was decided to implement the lockdown strictly from 2 pm to 6 am, the next day.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

The state government had imposed a 20-hour lockdown across the state since May 12 from 10 am to 6 am with a four-hour relaxation from 6 am to 10 am, which ended on May 30. It had initially imposed a night curfew across the state from 8 pm to 7 am from April 20 after Covid second wave led to a steep increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths. It was followed by 20-hour lockdown from May 12 to May 30.

The Cabinet felt that night curfew and lockdown restrictions since April 20 had significantly contributed to reduction in Coronavirus positive cases and the state would come out of Covid second wave successfully if lockdown was extended by 10 more days. Accordingly, the Cabinet unanimously resolved to extend lockdown.