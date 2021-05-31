Nation Politics 30 May 2021 Lockdown in Telangan ...
Nation, Politics

Lockdown in Telangana extended till June 9 with seven-hour relaxation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 31, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 31, 2021, 12:00 am IST
The relaxation period has been increased to seven hours every day from 6 am to 1 pm
The Cabinet has also decided to give grace period of one hour till 2 pm to enable people to reach homes after relaxation time. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)
 The Cabinet has also decided to give grace period of one hour till 2 pm to enable people to reach homes after relaxation time. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to extend the lockdown in Telangana state by 10 more days until June 9 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The decision comes in the wake of an everyday decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

However, the relaxation period has been increased to seven hours every day from 6 am to 1 pm. The Cabinet has also decided to give grace period of one hour till 2 pm to enable people to reach homes after relaxation time. The 17-hour lockdown will be enforced from 1 pm to 6 am from May 31 to June 9. It was decided to implement the lockdown strictly from 2 pm to 6 am, the next day.

 

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

The state government had imposed a 20-hour lockdown across the state since May 12 from 10 am to 6 am with a four-hour relaxation from 6 am to 10 am, which ended on May 30. It had initially imposed a night curfew across the state from 8 pm to 7 am from April 20 after Covid second wave led to a steep increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths. It was followed by 20-hour lockdown from May 12 to May 30.

The Cabinet felt that night curfew and lockdown restrictions since April 20 had significantly contributed to reduction in Coronavirus positive cases and the state would come out of Covid second wave successfully if lockdown was extended by 10 more days. Accordingly, the Cabinet unanimously resolved to extend lockdown.

 

...
Tags: telangana lockdown, lockdown in telangana, telangana lockdown extended till june 9, lockdown, lockdown from 2 pm in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

BJP sources said Rajendar first met BJP leader and former chairman of Telangana Legislative Council Swamy Goud and requested the latter for support. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)

Etala in Delhi to meet BJP leaders, likely to join BJP with more TRS leaders

Chandrashekar Rao expressed the confidence that the TRS will win the Huzurabad seat with a thumping majority when the bypoll is held. (DC file photo)

Etala joining BJP will have no impact on TRS

A fisherman does fishing ahead of southwest monsoon at a seaside in Kochi, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Southwest monsoon likely by June 4, says IMD

Necklace Road is known to be the brainchild of the then Chief Minister of undivided AP Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy who initiated the project in 1982 during the Congress regime. (DC Image)

Necklace Road is PV Marg from now



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hints at returning to active politics

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February. (Photo: File/PTI)

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ch Ajit Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Who is Veena George, Kerala's new Health minister set to replace KK Shailaja

Veena George. (Facebook/@veenageorgeofficial)

'Congress toolkit' circulated by BJP is a fake, says Congress

Congress leader Rajeev Gowda said the saffron party was propagating a fake toolkit on Covid-19 mismanagement and attributing it to the AICC research department. (PTI file photo)

Graffiti artist among 20 arrested over anti- Israel protests in J&K

J&K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir Valley. — PTI file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham