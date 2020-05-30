67th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

173,491

8,134

Recovered

82,627

11,729

Deaths

4,980

269

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh76454410334 Uttar Pradesh74454215201 West Bengal48131775302 Bihar3359120915 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Politics 30 May 2020 Katti brothers fight ...
Nation, Politics

Katti brothers fight for existence-engineered rebellion in BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINAY MADHAV & B. ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published May 30, 2020, 6:21 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2020, 6:21 pm IST
This is a bigger political feud between three major Lingayat families in Belagavi region -- Katthi family, Kore family and Jolle family
Bad news for chief minister B S Yediyurappa is that the rebellion comes from his own community of Lingayats. File photo
 Bad news for chief minister B S Yediyurappa is that the rebellion comes from his own community of Lingayats. File photo

Bengaluru: Impending polls to Rajya Sabha and nominations to the Legislative Council in Karnataka have stirrred up a rebellion within the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which had been brushed under COVID-19 carpet for over last two months.

However, unlike last time, where it was between those deprived of a ministerial berth and those who got one, the present difference is taking different shapes with North-South Karnataka and caste combinations.

 

Bad news for chief minister B S Yediyurappa is that the rebellion comes from his own community of Lingayats and that's too from powerful Panchamashali Lingayat group, while Yeddyurappa and his deputy Laxman Savadi belong to weaker sub-community of Ganigas. Good news for Yediyurappa is that the issue is handled by RSS, as RSS will have bigger say in the nominations and issuing tickets.

As former minister Umesh Katthi, who held meeting of over 20 North Karnataka MLAs on Thursday night, RSS leaders Mukund and Dattatreya Hosbale held a long meeting with Yeddyurappa himself. Amdist confusion in the BJP camp, opposition Congress is hoping for collapse of the government and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, on Friday said that there could be mid-term poll for Karnataka Assembly.

At the moment, four Rajya Sabha members are retiring and election are due in June. Those retiring from Karnataka include Prabhakar Kore (BJP), B.K. Hariprasad (Congress), Rajeev Gowda (Congress) and D. Kupendra Reddy JD(S). According to present strength in the Assembly ruling BJP can comfortably bag two seats.

Prabhakar Kore, a prominent Lingayat leader from Mumbai Karnataka, is seeking a third term. However, there seems to be a roadblock to his nomination to the Upper House because BJP senior legislator of Hukkeri constituency, Umesh Katti has demanded a Rajya Sabha ticket for his brother Ramesh Katti as he was deprived of a ministerial berth.

This is a bigger political feud between three major Lingayat families in Belagavi region -- Katthi family, Kore family and Jolle family. While Shashikala Jolle is a state minister, her husband Annasaheb Jolle is the Chikkodi MP. Umesh Katthi's brother Ramesh Katthi was denied a ticket during the election. Meanwhile, Prabhakar Kore has been given more prominence than Katthi and has been member of state or central upper house for a long time. With these two families getting more prominence in Belagavi region, Katthi is feeling marginalised. Besides, though Laxman Savadi lost Assembly elections, he was made Deputy Chief Minister, which further weakened Katthi and he is now, hell bent on wresting Rajya Sabha seat from Kore.

Selections of Rajya Sabha candidate may not be in the hands of  Yediyurappa. Besides, Katthi is not in good books of many RSS leaders, including National Organising Secretary B L Santhosh. But, Katthi has enough ammunition to shake Yeddyurappa, who can not ignore the rebellion.

Legislative Council polls

The supporting factors for Katthi has come in the form of elections to Legislative Council, where five seats are falling vacant next month.

During Operation Lotus, Yeddyurappa had promised those supported BJP to ensure that they would be ministers at any cost. However, Yeddyurappa could not give ticket to R Shankar, while MTB Nagaraj and A H Vishwanath lost elections. All the three are demanding Legislative Council seat and make them ministers.

This has put Yeddyurappa in fix as all the three belong to Kuruba community. Besides, already there are two Kuruba ministers in the cabinet and with these three, the number of Kuruba ministers would go up to five. The other contender is former minister C P Yogeshwar, who played a major role in Operation Lotus.

Since Yeddyurappa and Savadi are Lingayats, barring former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, a large number of senior Lingayat leaders like Katthi, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, M P Renukacharya, Murugesh Nirani have been made to sit on bench. Besides, the representation is tilting more towards Old-Mysuru region, depriving Mumbai-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka with lesser representation.

This helped Katthi to get a number of MLAs from North Karnataka and senior BJP leaders, who are slowly distancing themselves from those who came in through Operation Lotus. Apart from ministerial berths, may have aspiration for Boards and Corporation postings, which seems to be eluding them.

Disgruntled MLAs meet

Meanwhile to mount pressure on the Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa to select candidate of their choice to both Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council, BJP legislators headed by Mr. Umesh Katti met at private hotel here on Thursday.

Disgruntled BJP MLAs who halted their dissident activities due to Hush-hush meeting of disgruntled MLAs become headache to the Chief Minister who is busy with handling Covid -19 pandemic since two months. Senior legislator of BJP, Umesh Katti, his brother and former MP, Ramesh Katti, party MLAs, Murugesh Nirani, Basanagowda Patil Yatnal were attended dinner meeting at Bengaluru.

However, Mr.  Nirani has rebutted of attending any meeting against the leadership of  Yediyurappa. But party insiders have not ruled out of conducting such meeting at Bengaluru.

In fact disgruntled MLAs have registered their protest before the party leadership in February 2020, for growing prominence of B.Y. Vijayendra, son of the Chief Minister in the day today administration. Mr. Yatnal and Katti openly expressed their displeasure against the Chief Minister to make them stand in front of Mr. Vijayendra to get approval for government works.

...
Tags: katti brothers, bjp karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The incident has sent shock waves across Salem when the district was emerging out of the coronavirus crisis.

All women police station in Salem shut as sexual abuse suspect tests Covid19 positive

File image of BJP president JP Nadda.

Rahul Gandhi's understanding of Covid-19 situation limited: JP Nadda

Representational image. (PTI)

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns midway after pilot is found Covid positive

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

High Court pinpoints Jagan government's haste in sacking Ramesh Kumar asSEC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

As Modi 2.0 government turns 1, PM says India will set example of economic recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask. (PTI)

Andhra High Court reinstates sacked state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar

N Ramesh Kumar. (DC File Photo)

Andhra High Court: Ramesh Kumar's sacking was a 'fraud on power'

N Ramesh Kumar, who has been reinstated as the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner. (DC File Photo)

BJP to hold digital rallies to mark first anniversary of Modi 2.0 government

BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi speaks with CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures Congress' support

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham