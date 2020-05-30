67th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

173,491

8,134

Recovered

82,627

11,729

Deaths

4,980

269

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh76454410334 Uttar Pradesh74454215201 West Bengal48131775302 Bihar3359120915 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Politics 30 May 2020 As Modi 2.0 governme ...
Nation, Politics

As Modi 2.0 government turns 1, PM says India will set example of economic recovery

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 30, 2020, 11:03 am IST
Updated May 30, 2020, 11:41 am IST
Modi also expresses confidence of victory in the country's battle against coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask. (PTI)

New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the second term of NDA government, which has coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the Indian economy, the Prime Minister on Friday emphasised on the need to be self reliant and resilient to combat the challenges thrown up by the prevailing situation.

In his letter to the nation, Modi wrote that though he wanted to be amidst the people at this time, he decided to pen a letter to all citizens owing to the pandemic. Modi had taken oath as prime minister for the second consecutive time on May 30, 2019.

 

Meanwhile, even as the GDP during 2019-20 grew at a meagre 4.2 per cent as compared to 6.1 per cent in 2018-19, and the unemployment rate rose from 8.8 per cent in March 2020 to 23.5 per cent in April 2020, Modi wrote that India will also set an example in economic revival “just like India surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against the corona pandemic."

Modi made a reference to the pain and sufferings of millions of guest workers -- who have been forced to traverse thousands of kilometres to their home towns and villages -- saying that “In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans & craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering”.

He further advised, "We have to take care to ensure that inconveniences that we are facing do not turn into disasters. Hence, it is very important for every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so."

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of being self-reliant or Atma Nirbhar, and said that the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced for Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is a major step towards making India a self reliant nation and for further boosting domestic economy.

Modi listed the achievements of the NDA government during the past one year, beginning from the abrogation of Article 370 to the Ram Mandir judgment, and the Amendment to the Citizenship Act, which he said “was an expression of India’s compassion and spirit of inclusiveness”.

Tags: covid-19 narendra modi, narendra modi, aatma nirbhar bharat, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), 1 year of modi government 2.0


